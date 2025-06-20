Photos / Video: Meet Magical Creatures in The Wizarding World During Universal Mega Movie Summer

Universal Studios Hollywood guests can come face-to-face with a Niffler and an Occamy this summer.

An adorable Niffler, baby dragon and other magical creatures can be found at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as part of Universal Mega Movie Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hogsmeade has recently become even livelier with magical creatures. After first debuting during Universal Fan Fest Nights, guests can once again meet a baby dragon, known as Occamy, as well as the adorable Niffler, who loves shiny, sparkling treasures.

See the adorable little guys in action for yourself in the video below.

This Summer is Gonna Be Mega:

