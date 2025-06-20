Photos / Video: Meet Magical Creatures in The Wizarding World During Universal Mega Movie Summer
Universal Studios Hollywood guests can come face-to-face with a Niffler and an Occamy this summer.
An adorable Niffler, baby dragon and other magical creatures can be found at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as part of Universal Mega Movie Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Hogsmeade has recently become even livelier with magical creatures. After first debuting during Universal Fan Fest Nights, guests can once again meet a baby dragon, known as Occamy, as well as the adorable Niffler, who loves shiny, sparkling treasures.
See the adorable little guys in action for yourself in the video below.
This Summer is Gonna Be Mega:
- This is but a small part of Universal Mega Movie Summer, which is taking place now through August 10th, featuring attractions like the enhanced Jurassic World – The Ride with the Mosasaurus Splash.
- We have a construction update on the brand-new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster attraction, due to open next year.
- Meet the adorable Aquilops dinosaur named Dolores from Jurassic World: Rebirth.
- In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jaws, Captain Quint and Chief Brody are meeting with guests.
- Amity Island Cafe has taken over Hollywood & Dine in further celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jaws.
