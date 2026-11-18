The latest of many ride vehicle reveals at IAAPA Expo 2026 came from Rocky Mountain Construction and Lost Island.

Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo, Iowa is getting a brand-new coaster next year, which will be the first-ever Wild Moose model from Rocky Mountain Construction. Yesterday at the IAAPA Expo, the lead train car was unveiled to a room of industry professionals and coaster fans.

What's Happening:

Representatives from Lost Island Theme Park, a small, family-run park in Iowa, and coaster manufacturer RMC, revealed the train for their new coaster, Forbidden Lair, opening next year at the park.

This new coaster will be RMC's first Wild Moose coaster, a new family model that will offer a tamer version of the thrills the company is known for.

Specifically, this will be a shuttle coaster, where the track layout will be completed twice – once forwards and once backwards.

Throughout the 910 ft of track, riders will experience 11 airtime moments at a top speed of 38 mph.

Get a closer look at the train design for Forbidden Lair in the photos and video below – and ride it for yourself when it opens in Summer 2027!

More Reveals from IAAPA Expo:

Theme parks and manufacturers from across the globe have revealed new trains and details on upcoming coasters during the annual IAAPA Expo, including: Miner's Mountain Express at Silver Dollar City Aero Flight Test Lab at Kennedy Space Center Thrill Glider at Six Flags Magic Mountain New Mini Dark Ride at Doha Quest from Sally Dark Rides

