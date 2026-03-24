Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters for a Who-Done-It Mystery During Universal Fan Fest Nights
This new experience brings two popular franchises together, allowing guests to explore part of the famous Universal Backlot.
This year, Universal Fan Fest Nights will bring together the worlds of Scooby-Doo and Universal Monsters for an engaging who-done-it mystery on the Universal Backlot.
What's Happening:
- New for the second edition of Universal Studios Hollywood's Fan Fest Nights events is Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot – an adventure that fuses theatrics, suspense, humor and engaging live-action, who-done-it mystery.
- While we previously knew about this offering, replacing last year's similar Back to the Future-themed offering, we now have more details and some new concept art.
- In this clever adventure, guests will set off on location via the Studio Tour, cast as “extras” in a fictitious monster movie until a mysterious villain, known as The Phantom Director, hijacks the production by unleashing The Universal Monsters – Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein and Wolf Man – throwing it into chaos and bringing the filming to a halt.
- Equipped with a Mystery Manual at their disposal, guests will join forces with Scooby-Doo and his pals Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy in an attempt to uncover the Phantom Director’s identity.
- Guests will explore Universal’s world-famous outdoor film sets at their leisure, including the cobblestone streets of Little Europe and the infamous Court of Miracles, renowned as original filming locations for such historic Universal horror films as Frankenstein (1931) and The Wolf Man (1941). As they uncover a series of clues, it will lead them to solve the mystery, identify the villain and restart production.
- Of course, there will be plenty of chances to snap a photo with the Mystery Inc. team, Universal Monsters and even the Mystery Machine!
- Take a closer look at what awaits during this special Universal Fan Fest Nights experience through the Discover Universal blog.
More on Universal Fan Fest Nights:
- Universal Fan Fest Nights will be held at Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights between April 23 and May 16, 2026.
- Some of the other new and returning fandoms on display at the second annual event include:
- One Piece: Grand Pirate Show
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Forbidden Forest: A Search for the Hippogriff
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe
- DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Secrets of Waterdeep
- SUPER NINTENDO WORLD – Colorful Yoshi Celebration
- Guests can also experience select theme park attractions during the event, such as Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and more.
- Peruse through our Universal Fan Fest Nights tag for all of our coverage from last year's inaugural event.
- Tickets for this year's event are now available to purchase.
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