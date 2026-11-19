Soulja Boy, Lil Jon, and more are set to perform at SeaWorld in Orlando and San Diego.

SeaWorld Orlando and San Diego both hold their own version of the Seven Seas Food Festival, and in addition to great food, music is a key part of the event. Today, both SeaWorld parks announced their concert lineups Seven Seas Food Festival will bring a mix of returning performers and new names to Bayside Stadium in 2027, with Flo Rida kicking off the concert series on January 30.

What's Happening (in Orlando):

SeaWorld Orlando has announced 29 concert dates during the festival, which runs on select dates from January 29 through May 16, 2027. The concerts run from January 30 through May 16 and are included with park admission.

Flo Rida, who opened the 2026 concert series, will be back to open this year's festival as well. Other returning names from that year’s announced lineup include Soulja Boy, Proyecto Uno and Grupo Manía.

Here is the 2027 concert schedule. Two artists remain to be announced: January 30: Flo Rida January 31: Lonestar February 6: Justin Quiles February 7: Great White and Quiet Riot February 13: Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles February 20: Proyecto Uno February 21: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Puddle of Mudd February 27: Lee Brice February 28: Skillet March 6: Shaggy March 7: Ginuwine March 13: Daya March 14: Vengaboys March 20: EVERGLOW March 21: JoJo Siwa March 27: Blue Öyster Cult April 3: Lil Jon April 4: Gavin DeGraw April 10: Justin Moore April 11: Dru Hill – The History of R&B April 17: Nicky Jam April 18: Hot Chelle Rae and Echosmith April 24: Taking Back Sunday April 25: Soulja Boy May 1: Artist to be announced May 2: Scotty McCreery May 8: Artist to be announced May 15: Luísa Sonza May 16: Grupo Manía

Concerts start at 7 p.m. and take place rain or shine, according to SeaWorld. General seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests can purchase reserved concert access starting at $9.99; park admission is required separately. The park notes that its two floor sections will be standing-only for select performances, including Flo Rida, EVERGLOW and Lil Jon.

What's Happening (in San Diego):

SeaWorld San Diego’s 2027 concert series will bring pop, rap, hip-hop, R&B and rock acts to Bayside Amphitheater from March through August.

The Seven Seas Food Festival lineup includes: March 20: Ying Yang Twins March 27: Three 6 Mafia April 3: Taking Back Sunday April 10: Lil Jon

The Summer Spectacular concert lineup includes: June 5: Juvenile June 12: Soulja Boy June 19: CeeLo Green June 26: Chingy July 10: E-40 July 17: Keri Hilson July 24: Travis Porter & Iyaz July 31: Petey Pablo August 7: Rick Ross August 14: Artist to be announced August 21: Jesse McCartney August 28: Waka Flocka Flame

Guests can purchase Reserved Concert Access for a guaranteed spot at a show. SeaWorld has not announced performance times in its release.

Several acts are returning to the park’s lineup: Ying Yang Twins, E-40 and Soulja Boy were also on SeaWorld’s announced 2026 concert schedule.

The concerts are part of a larger SeaWorld series that the company says will include more than 50 shows across its San Diego, Orlando and San Antonio parks.

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