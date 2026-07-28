Six Flags Great Adventure Unveils New Record Breaking Spinning Roller Coaster

BUKUNAWA arrives in 2027.
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Roller coaster fans the world over are already suffering from an embarrassment of riches, but Six Flags Great Adventure has unveiled what will almost certainly be a "must ride" for those looking to add to their coaster credits. BUKUNAWA promises to set six world records when it opens next year.

What's Happening:

  • This morning Six flags Great Adventure raised the curtain on BUKUNAWA, a spinning launch coaster that will open in 2027.
  • Inspired by a legendary sea serpent in Philippine mythology, the coaster promises to bring "[T]the world’s first free-spinning, floorless coaster trains that rotate naturally throughout the ride, ensuring no two experiences are exactly alike."
  • The coaster will be the focus attraction of the park's redeveloped Boardwalk area.
  • BUKUNAWA promises three launches, with the first taking trains to 60 mph, the second jumping to 80 mph, while inverted, and the third hitting 100mph.
  • BUKUNAWA promises to set or break six world records, including:
    • World's fastest spinning coaster (100 mph)
    • World's tallest spinning coaster (382 feet)
    • World's fastest inversion (80 mph)
    • World's longest stall inversion
    • World's first floorless spinning coaster
    • World's first upside-down launch

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey