Six Flags Great Adventure Unveils New Record Breaking Spinning Roller Coaster

Roller coaster fans the world over are already suffering from an embarrassment of riches, but Six Flags Great Adventure has unveiled what will almost certainly be a "must ride" for those looking to add to their coaster credits. BUKUNAWA promises to set six world records when it opens next year.

What's Happening:

This morning Six flags Great Adventure raised the curtain on BUKUNAWA, a spinning launch coaster that will open in 2027.

Inspired by a legendary sea serpent in Philippine mythology, the coaster promises to bring "[T] the world’s first free-spinning, floorless coaster trains that rotate naturally throughout the ride, ensuring no two experiences are exactly alike."

The coaster will be the focus attraction of the park's redeveloped Boardwalk area.

BUKUNAWA promises three launches, with the first taking trains to 60 mph, the second jumping to 80 mph, while inverted, and the third hitting 100mph.

BUKUNAWA promises to set or break six world records, including: World's fastest spinning coaster (100 mph) World's tallest spinning coaster (382 feet) World's fastest inversion (80 mph) World's longest stall inversion World's first floorless spinning coaster World's first upside-down launch





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