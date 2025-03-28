Superman: Escape from Krypton Shuttle Coaster Permanently Closes at Six Flags Magic Mountain
After nearly 30 years of operation, the 415ft tall coaster’s life has come to an end.
Once the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world, Superman: Escape from Krypton is no more – as the iconic coaster has permanently closed at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
What’s Happening:
- The Orange County Register reports that the Superman: Escape from Krypton shuttle coaster has officially closed at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
- The park’s president Jeff Harris shared the news with the outlet, stating: “Just like other roller coasters within the theme park industry, there’s a life cycle with these coasters. It’s just reached a point in time where we need to make a wise decision on where we really should reinvest funds that improve the guest experience the most. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense from a business perspective to put it back into Superman."
- The attraction had numerous issues over the last few years, and while the park hoped to fix those issues, the necessary parts weren’t readily available and the most prudent option was to permanently close the ride
- While Superman will be closing, the attached Lex Luther: Drop of Doom drop tower will remain in operation, after having reopened in April following a seasonal refurbishment.
- The closure of Superman will bring the park’s coaster count down to 19 from 20, but only for a year – as a record breaking new coaster is planned to open in 2026.
- The 415ft tall shuttle coaster, which launched thrill seekers up to 100mph, originally opened at the park in 1997 as Superman: The Escape and was the world’s tallest coaster – a title it held until the opening of Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point in 2003.
- In 2011, the coaster was rechristened Superman: Escape from Krypton when the ride vehicles were flipped around so riders were launched backwards and looked toward ground as they plummeted back toward Earth.
