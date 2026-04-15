Universal Kids Resort Reveals More Details About Upcoming "Minions" Themed Area

Can't they just get a day off?!

As we get closer to the debut of the new Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas, we're learning more about the new land themed to Illumination's Minions.

What's Happening:

Universal Destinations and Experiences continues to reveal more information about the upcoming Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas.

While we've already seen closer looks at the Spongebob Squarepants themed area and the DreamWorks themed areas, today we're getting more about Illumination's Minions vs. Minions Bello Bay Club coming to the park.

In a new video shared by the creatives behind this new area, we get to see the story and the plot of the area, getting an idea of what to expect in the new themed area at the park.

Throughout the area, the Minions we know and love are just trying to relax at the Bello Bay Club but the Purple Minions are out to ruin their day.

This includes the Bello Bay Cruise and the Bello Bay Golf Cart Derby, which are invaded by the Purple Minions introducing a little chaos along the way. Guests will also have the chance to meet Kevin and Stuart while they are on vacation.

Check it all out in the video below.

Universal Kids Resort is a regional theme park specifically designed for families with young children and is set to open in 2026.

Universal Kids Resort will feature seven themed lands including DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Jurassic World Adventure Camp, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar and the Isle of Curiosity.

For more information about the park as a whole, be sure to check out the details of the Universal Kids Resort.