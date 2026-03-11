Get a Closer Look at Three DreamWorks Themed Areas Coming to Universal Kids Resort
Three popular DreamWorks franchises will be brought to life for kids at the new Universal theme park in Texas – opening later this year!
Universal Destinations & Experiences are once again giving us an inside look at the new Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas – this time looking a three areas themed to popular DreamWorks franchises.
What's Happening:
- Universal has previously shared two videos taking a peek behind the curtain of the all-new Universal Kids Resort – which is set to open later this year in Frisco, Texas.
- Now, they're continuing their deep dive into the various themed areas of the new park, this time looking at what's inside DreamWorks TrollsFest, Shrek’s Swamp, and Puss in Boots Del Mar.
- We begin with a look at DreamWorks Trollfest, which features such exciting experiences as King Trollex Techno Dance Party, an indoor interactive experience, or lead sound check and learn dance moves at a Trolls-themed amphitheater stage show.
- Guests can also hop on board Rhonda’s TrollsFest Express to twist and turn through the festival grounds on an armadillo bus ride, and they can soar above TrollsFest on the colorful ride Hair in the Clouds, featuring a mix of flower-faced balloons.
- To get ready to take center stage, Sparkle Shine Glitter Glow will offer the unique Troll-ify Me! experience, the ultimate Trolls makeover for kids’ and grown-ups’ hair to be in the clouds and their sparkles to be loud via headbands, apparel, make-up and more.
- Next is Shrek's Swamp, which appears to draw some inspiration from DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida. In fact, a lot of footage of that area is used in this promotional video.
- Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After will take kids and their families on a special ride through the story of how Shrek met Fiona. Built by Shrek for their triplets, families will ride along to relive the quest to rescue Princess Fiona, with help from Donkey of course.
- For ogre-sized appetites, Shrek’s triplets’ favorite eats will be served at Swamp Snacks including the Shrekzel.
- Kids and their grown-ups will also have a chance to meet Shrek and Fiona.
- Two interactive play areas, Shrek’s Swamp Rompin’ Stomp and Shrek’s Swamp Splash & Smash, will allow kids to stomp and/or splash away.
- Finally, Puss in Boots Del Mar will see small heroes unite, where Swings Over Del Mar will have guests flying high. Kids and their families can also enjoy Mama Luna’s Adopt a Kitty Day! where they’ll be able to see Puss in Boots in his greatest adventure yet as he returns to the village of Del Mar for a spectacularly silly puppet performance.
- For small heroes’ appetites, Comidas y Leche will serve up Puss in Boots’ approved eats. Then, purr-fect apparel awaits in Mercado de Perrito while candies and treats will make Tienda de Dulces the sweetest spot in Del Mar.
- Families can also meet the fearless hero himself along with Mama Luna, Perrito and friends. In addition to the park’s many play areas, Universal Kids Resort will feature multiple sensory gardens designed to give children and families opportunities to pause, reset, and connect.
- Take a closer look at these three exciting themed areas in the new video below.
- For more details on what to expect at Universal Kids Resort, check out our full rundown.
More Universal Destinations & Experiences News:
- Universal Studios Japan will soon be saying farewell to Sesame Street, as Sesame Street Fun World will be closing forever in May.
- Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando are celebrating the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with some special limited-time offerings.
- It’s almost time to rev your engines aboard Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, as Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed the full train designs for the upcoming thrill coaster.
- Raise a toast to Butterbeer Season, which is returning to Universal parks across the globe this spring.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com