First Look at Universal Kids Resort Merchandise and Themed Stores Revealed

The countdown to Universal Kids Resort is on, and now families are getting their first look at one of the most exciting parts of the experience, which is of course shopping for exclusive merchandise inspired by some of the most beloved characters in entertainment.

What’s Happening:

Universal Destinations & Experiences has unveiled the imaginative retail locations and character-inspired merchandise collections that will debut when Universal Kids Resort officially opens on July 1, 2026. Designed specifically with younger guests and families in mind, the all-new resort will feature themed stores across each of its seven immersive lands, offering everything from plush toys and apparel to interactive accessories and collectible souvenirs.

According to Universal, every retail experience has been carefully crafted to extend the storytelling beyond the attractions, allowing guests to bring a piece of their favorite worlds home with them.

"Everything we're creating for Universal Kids Resort is designed with families in mind—from the child-height displays to the character-infused storytelling woven into every shop," said Justin LaFoe, Global Parks Merchandise & Retail Officer for Universal Products & Experiences. "These new merchandise collections aren't just souvenirs; they're another way for kids and kids-at-heart to step into the worlds they love and carry a piece of that joy home with them."

Young explorers entering Jurassic World Adventure Camp will find plenty of prehistoric treasures waiting inside Jurassic World Outfitters.

The merchandise lineup includes dinosaur-themed apparel, action figures, interactive masks, hatching dinosaur eggs, LEGO building sets, and other imaginative play items designed to keep the adventure going long after guests leave the park.

Among the standout items are glowing dinosaur egg keychains that crack open to reveal miniature plush dinosaurs and oversized sleeping dinosaur plushies perfect for cuddling after a day of adventure. Nearby, the Supply Depot kiosk offers additional dinosaur-themed apparel and headwear for aspiring paleontologists.

Fans of SpongeBob SquarePants will find plenty of nautical nonsense inside Barg'N-Mart, the main retail destination within Bikini Bottom.

The whimsical shop features exclusive merchandise inspired by the beloved Nickelodeon series, including Glove World-themed plush hats, SpongeBob and Plankton shoulder pals, plush rings, bucket hats, character apparel, and collectible plush toys.

Additional beach-themed accessories and vacation essentials can be found at the nearby Grab-it Mart kiosk, helping guests fully embrace their undersea adventure.

At Triplets Treasures, guests can fully embrace swamp life with merchandise inspired by Shrek and his fairy tale friends.

Families can purchase matching ogre hoodies for adults and children, along with a variety of ogre-inspired accessories including ears available as hats, headbands, and bucket hats. Shrek and Donkey shoulder pals also allow fans to keep their favorite characters close throughout their visit.

Additional merchandise inspired by Fiona, Donkey, and the wider world of Far Far Away rounds out the collection.

The playful competition at Illumination's Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club continues inside Bello Bay Boutique.

The shop offers merchandise representing both Team Yellow and Team Purple, including apparel, headwear, accessories, and plenty of Minion-themed plush toys. Guests can show their allegiance while celebrating the energetic rivalry featured throughout the land.

One of the most interactive shopping experiences at Universal Kids Resort can be found inside Sparkle Shine Glitter Glow.

The centerpiece attraction is the Troll-ify Me! Experience, a colorful makeover opportunity where guests can transform into favorite Trolls characters including Poppy, Branch, and Guy Diamond. The experience features wigs, headwear, makeup, apparel, and accessories designed to create vibrant, photo-ready looks.

Additional Trolls-themed merchandise can be found at Mr. Dinkles' Market, offering colorful apparel and souvenirs inspired by the DreamWorks franchise.

Mercado de Perrito serves as the primary shopping destination for fans of Puss in Boots.

The store features apparel, cosplay accessories, headwear, and collectibles inspired by the fearless feline and his friends. Young guests can even dress as characters from the land before exploring its attractions.

Next door, Tienda de Dulces offers themed sweets and treats, providing a delicious souvenir option for families looking to take home a taste of Del Mar.

Located within the Isle of Curiosity, the Universal Kids Resort Store will serve as the resort's flagship retail location.

The expansive store will feature merchandise from all seven themed lands while also offering an expanded selection of DreamWorks' Gabby's Dollhouse products. Fans can shop for headbands, hats, plush characters, apparel, and accessories inspired by the hit series before heading to Gabby's Cat-Tastic Dance Party.

Serving as both an introduction and farewell to the park's themed experiences, the store will provide one final opportunity for families to pick up souvenirs before heading home.

What sets these retail experiences apart is the attention paid to younger guests. Universal has designed each location with child-height displays, bright colors, interactive elements, and storytelling details that make the stores feel like natural extensions of the lands themselves.

Rather than functioning solely as gift shops, these spaces are intended to be part of the adventure, helping guests immerse themselves even deeper into the worlds of dinosaurs, fairy tales, underwater cities, and animated favorites.

With opening day quickly approaching, Universal Kids Resort continues to reveal new details about what promises to be one of the most family-focused theme park experiences in the industry.

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