Preview the Fun: Universal Kids Resort Releases Early Access Tickets, On Sale Now

Check out the park ahead of its July 1 grand opening!

Universal Kids Resort is almost here, and fans can visit the park early with new preview tickets!

What’s Happening:

Universal Parks & Resorts are gearing up to debut their newest park, Universal Kids Resort!

Located in Frisco,TX, the new park is designed around families with younger children, bringing some of the most popular kid’s programming to life for young fans.

This includes Shrek, Spongebob Squarepants, Minions vs. Minions, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Trolls, Puss in Boots, and Gabby’s Dollhouse.

The park is scheduled to officially open on July 1st, but Universal Kids Resort is inviting fans in a few days early with new Preview Tickets.

From June 24-29, Universal Kids Resort is offering $49.99 1-Day Preview Tickets.

These slightly cheaper day tickets do come with the caveat that not all experiences may be open, and finishing touches may be happening around the park.

However, it’s a great way to experience a major theme park opening!

For those looking to purchase Preview Tickets, head to the official Universal Kids Resort website for more information.

For those looking for help planning their next vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Universal Kids Resort:

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