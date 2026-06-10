Preview the Fun: Universal Kids Resort Releases Early Access Tickets, On Sale Now

Check out the park ahead of its July 1 grand opening!
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Universal Kids Resort is almost here, and fans can visit the park early with new preview tickets!

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Parks & Resorts are gearing up to debut their newest park, Universal Kids Resort!
  • Located in Frisco,TX, the new park is designed around families with younger children, bringing some of the most popular kid’s programming to life for young fans. 
  • This includes Shrek, Spongebob Squarepants, Minions vs. Minions, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Trolls, Puss in Boots, and Gabby’s Dollhouse.
  • The park is scheduled to officially open on July 1st, but Universal Kids Resort is inviting fans in a few days early with new Preview Tickets. 
  • From June 24-29, Universal Kids Resort is offering $49.99 1-Day Preview Tickets.
  • These slightly cheaper day tickets do come with the caveat that not all experiences may be open, and finishing touches may be happening around the park. 
  • However, it’s a great way to experience a major theme park opening!
  • For those looking to purchase Preview Tickets, head to the official Universal Kids Resort website for more information.
  • For those looking for help planning their next vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Universal Kids Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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