Preview the Fun: Universal Kids Resort Releases Early Access Tickets, On Sale Now
Check out the park ahead of its July 1 grand opening!
Universal Kids Resort is almost here, and fans can visit the park early with new preview tickets!
What’s Happening:
- Universal Parks & Resorts are gearing up to debut their newest park, Universal Kids Resort!
- Located in Frisco,TX, the new park is designed around families with younger children, bringing some of the most popular kid’s programming to life for young fans.
- This includes Shrek, Spongebob Squarepants, Minions vs. Minions, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Trolls, Puss in Boots, and Gabby’s Dollhouse.
- The park is scheduled to officially open on July 1st, but Universal Kids Resort is inviting fans in a few days early with new Preview Tickets.
- From June 24-29, Universal Kids Resort is offering $49.99 1-Day Preview Tickets.
- These slightly cheaper day tickets do come with the caveat that not all experiences may be open, and finishing touches may be happening around the park.
- However, it’s a great way to experience a major theme park opening!
- For those looking to purchase Preview Tickets, head to the official Universal Kids Resort website for more information.
- For those looking for help planning their next vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Universal Kids Resort:
- First Look at Universal Kids Resort Merchandise and Themed Stores Revealed
- Universal Kids Resort Reveals Opening Date as Tickets and Packages Go On Sale
- Universal Kids Resort Reveals More Details About Upcoming "Minions" Themed Area
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