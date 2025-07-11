Orlando Goes Underground: Rumors Suggest Universal and The Boring Company May Be Teaming Up for New I-Drive Tunnel System

Could Orlando get its own version of the Vegas Loop?

As Universal Orlando Resort continues to expand, rumors are circulating that the company is in talks with The Boring Company to improve transportation along International Drive.

What’s Happening:

According to the Orlando Business Journal

With Universal’s latest park Epic Universe

Based on the rumors, which have been given validity by local business leaders and industry experts, it’s looking like the collaboration would arrive in the form of a tunnel project similar to that of the Vegas Loop.

The underground public transit system for Tesla vehicles opened in 2017 and connects to several different areas around the Las Vegas area.

While The Boring Company and Universal Orlando have yet to comment, several businesses and local officials have spoken out.

Maria Triscari, the president and CEO of The International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce shared “It’s definitely been in the talks because we want to be a cut above the rest, and that’s the type of thing that needs to happen, and that's the kind of people we have on the I-Drive Corridor, the visionaries. They are just so forward thinking."

Joshua Wallack, the owner of Mango’s Tropical cafe also expressed support for the potential project and confirmed that the real estate community has been in the know on the project that is said to connect the Orange County Convention Center to Epic Universe.

Dennis Spiegel, CEO of International Theme Park Services also has shared that he has heard word of the project and compared it to the Walt Disney World

While Orange County has declined to comment and an Orlando spokesperson confirmed there has been no formal paperwork.

Calling All Florida Residents:

Universal Orlando Resort is giving Floridians a chance to save this summer when visiting their lineup of world class theme parks.

The deal includes a special buy 2 days get 1 day free ticket deal, up to 40% off on hotel stays, and more.

You can read more about the special offer here

Read More Universal Orlando Resort: