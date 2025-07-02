Calling All Florida Residents: Universal Orlando Unveils Exclusive Ticket Offer

Universal Orlando is giving Florida residents even more ways to save this summer.

Universal Orlando Resort is giving Florida families the chance to save some money on a trip to the resort’s two original parks this summer.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, Florida residents can take advantage of the exclusive “Buy 2 Days, Get 1 Day Free on a 2-Park 2-Day" ticket offer – giving them three days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

This ticket offer is now available

While the offer is not valid for Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe

From the streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the rush of the hunt on the apex predator of roller coasters, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, there’s something for everyone at Universal Orlando Resort.

Florida residents and Annual Passholders can also save up to 40% on rooms

While You’re There…