Calling All Florida Residents: Universal Orlando Unveils Exclusive Ticket Offer
Universal Orlando is giving Florida residents even more ways to save this summer.
Universal Orlando Resort is giving Florida families the chance to save some money on a trip to the resort’s two original parks this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Starting today, Florida residents can take advantage of the exclusive “Buy 2 Days, Get 1 Day Free on a 2-Park 2-Day" ticket offer – giving them three days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.
- This ticket offer is now available starting at $186.99 for one park per-day and $234.99 for two parks per day.
- While the offer is not valid for Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, it does allow Florida residents to experience all the thrills that the original two parks have to offer.
- From the streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the rush of the hunt on the apex predator of roller coasters, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, there’s something for everyone at Universal Orlando Resort.
- Florida residents and Annual Passholders can also save up to 40% on rooms at participating Universal Orlando hotels on select dates this summer.
While You’re There…
- If you’re visiting Universal Orlando this summer, you’ll definitely want to take one last ride on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which is set to close forever on August 18th, 2025.
- Guests can once again meet with Elphaba and Glinda at Wicked: The Experience through August 10th.
- On August 15th and 16th, this year’s UOAP Nights will be held, which also marks the beginning of Passholder Appreciation Days.
- CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular has returned for the summer season, and the nighttime show’s impressive drones are also back for the first time since 2024.
