Universal Orlando and Family of Man Who Died on Epic Universe Roller Coaster Reach a Settlement

The tragic incident occurred in September 2025.

Universal Orlando and the family of the man who passed away on Stardust Racers at Epic Universe have reached a settlement.

What's Happening:

  • On September 17th, 2025, a man who had a spinal condition since birth died after riding Stardust Racers at the new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.
  • According to a statement from a Universal spokesperson at the time, “the guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died."
  • Three months on from the incident, the man's family has reached an “amicable resolution” with Universal Orlando Resort, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
  • The family's attorney, Ben Crump, said that the terms of the agreement between the family and Universal are confidential.
  • The one-paragraph statement did not state if Universal would pay Zavala’s family or, if so, how much.
  • Universal has stated that the coaster’s ride system functioned properly throughout the ride.
  • The company also notes that, in addition to working with local and State of Florida officials, the ride’s manufacturers and a third-party engineer have also performed tests on the ride and arrived at the same findings.
  • Stardust Racers remained closed for two weeks before reopening with updated procedures and signage.
  • Guests using mobility devices, such as wheelchairs, must be able to walk independently. However, the park will continue to use “transfer devices” to assist visitors into the ride.
  • Additionally, a separate lawsuit involving the ride was brought forward and has been settled according to court records.

