Universal Orlando and Family of Man Who Died on Epic Universe Roller Coaster Reach a Settlement

Universal Orlando and the family of the man who passed away on Stardust Racers at Epic Universe have reached a settlement.

What's Happening:

On September 17th, 2025, a man who had a spinal condition since birth died after riding Stardust Racers at the new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

According to a statement from a Universal spokesperson at the time, “the guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died."

Three months on from the incident, the man's family has reached an “amicable resolution” with Universal Orlando Resort, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, said that the terms of the agreement between the family and Universal are confidential.

The one-paragraph statement did not state if Universal would pay Zavala’s family or, if so, how much.

Universal has stated that the coaster’s ride system functioned properly throughout the ride.

The company also notes that, in addition to working with local and State of Florida officials, the ride’s manufacturers and a third-party engineer have also performed tests on the ride and arrived at the same findings.

Stardust Racers remained closed for two weeks before reopening with updated procedures and signage.

Guests using mobility devices, such as wheelchairs, must be able to walk independently. However, the park will continue to use “transfer devices” to assist visitors into the ride.

Additionally, a separate lawsuit involving the ride was brought forward and has been settled according to court records.

More Universal Orlando News:

Universal Orlando has revealed more about what's in store for New Year's Eve at their parks, hotels, and beyond, including Epic Universe joining in on celebrating the occasion for the first time.

Guests looking for some fun Christmas meals while visiting the Hotels of the Universal Orlando Resort can now make reservations at select restaurants for their holiday meal.

We share 10 Easter Eggs and references found within this year's Holiday Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida.

From February 7th through April 4th, 2026, Universal Orlando is ready to serve up Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.