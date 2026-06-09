Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary with New Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
Guests can enjoy patriotic entertainment, live performances, festive décor, and an all-new fireworks display on July 3 and 4, all included with theme park admission.
Universal Studios Hollywood is preparing to light up the night sky in a big way this Independence Day as the theme park celebrates America's 250th anniversary with a special two-night event packed with patriotic entertainment, festive décor, live music, and an all-new fireworks spectacular.
What’s Happening:
- Taking place on July 3 and July 4, the celebration invites guests to experience the excitement of Universal Studios Hollywood while enjoying a uniquely themed tribute to the nation's semiquincentennial.
- Best of all, the festivities are included with regular theme park admission, giving visitors an opportunity to combine world-class attractions with a memorable holiday celebration.
- The centerpiece of the event will be a brand-new fireworks display debuting at 9:00 p.m. each evening. Designed to commemorate America's 250th anniversary, the dazzling nighttime spectacular will cap off a day of entertainment across the park and serve as the grand finale to Universal's Independence Day festivities.
- Throughout both days, guests will encounter patriotic touches woven throughout the park, including themed décor and live performances that celebrate American history and tradition. One of the event's signature experiences will feature the stirring sounds of a fife and drum band performing throughout the park, adding a classic patriotic atmosphere to the celebration.
- The holiday event comes as Universal Studios Hollywood continues to offer guests access to some of the most popular attractions and immersive lands in the theme park industry.
- Visitors can spend the day exploring Super Nintendo World, stepping into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, or experiencing blockbuster attractions inspired by some of the biggest franchises in film and television before settling in for the evening's festivities.
- The celebration also extends beyond the theme park gates to Universal CityWalk, where guests can enjoy limited-time food and beverage offerings at participating locations. The seasonal treats provide an additional way to commemorate the holiday and make a full day out of the Independence Day festivities.
- With the Fourth of July falling during one of the busiest travel periods of the summer, Universal's special anniversary celebration offers visitors an opportunity to combine holiday traditions with theme park thrills. The addition of a new fireworks spectacular is expected to be a major draw, particularly for guests looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate Independence Day in Los Angeles.
- America's 250th anniversary marks a historic milestone, and destinations across the country are planning special events in recognition of the occasion. Universal Studios Hollywood is joining that nationwide celebration by creating an experience that blends patriotic pageantry with the entertainment, innovation, and immersive storytelling the park is known for.
- Whether guests are spending the day racing through Super Nintendo World, exploring iconic movie sets on the World-Famous Studio Tour, or enjoying the festive atmosphere throughout the park, the Independence Day celebration promises a memorable way to kick off the holiday weekend.
- For visitors looking to celebrate America's birthday with fireworks, live entertainment, and theme park excitement all in one place, Universal Studios Hollywood is ready to deliver a star-spangled experience worthy of the occasion.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- Mega Movie Summer Returns for 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Step into the Terrifying World of "Sinners" at Halloween Horror Nights 2026
- Universal Studios Hollywood Holding Park Takeover Nighttime Event for Pass Members in June
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com