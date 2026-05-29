Mega Movie Summer Returns for 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Celebrate the new Minions film, the 25th anniversary of “Fast & Furious,” and more!

Mega Movie Summer is returning to Universal Studios Hollywood for in-park special celebrations and CityWalk fun!

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood is bringing back its fan-favorite Mega Movie Summer celebration for summer 2026.

The limited-time event runs daily from June 13 through August 9, 2026, and is included with regular theme park admission.

Guests can enjoy entertainment, themed food, and exclusive merchandise inspired by major Universal Pictures and Illumination films.

A special “Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free” General Admission ticket offer is available online for visits completed by December 16, 2026.

Mega Movie Summer features immersive experiences inspired by the upcoming Minions & Monsters film, arriving in theaters on July 1, 2026.

The event also includes cinematic experiences inspired by Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey, premiering July 17, 2026.

Guests can celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fast & Furious Saga during special event activations.

Characters Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked and Wicked: For Good will also return as part of the celebration.

Seasonal food and beverage offerings created by Executive Chef Julia Thrash will accompany the event’s entertainment experiences.

Let’s take a full look at this year’s offerings!

Universal Studios Hollywood

Illumination’s Minions & Monsters

The new film’s stars Henry and James head to Super Silly Fun Land to interact with guests and join in on a fun dance party! You also find new Minions & Monsters merchandise including a new Goomi shoulder plush, one of the new monster characters from the film.

The Minion Cafe will also serve new treats including Howard’s Berry Lemonade Cupcake and James’ Carbonara, a cavatappi pasta tossed in a garlic cream sauce with pancetta and peas. Despicable Delights offers Irene’s Orange Banana Float, a new delectable frozen beverage.

The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s new sure-to-be blockbuster will also headline this year’s festivities. Aboard the world famous Studio Tour, one of the film's original ships will be visible and will also feature footage and behind-the-scenes looks on the tram monitors.

Fast & Furious 25th

This summer marks the 25 anniversary of the Fast & Furious film franchise, with tons of new things to explore. In Universal Plaza, fans will be able to take pictures with tons of cars found throughout the series. The Street Racers dance show and a daily DJ will also bring some high energy fun as fans continue to prepare for the summer debut of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.

Hollywood & Dine, located near the entrance of the park, will transform into Drift & Dine with film inspired bites. This includes the L.A. Drift Dog, BBQ Chicken Platter, Fried Elote Corn Dog, BBQ Corn Ribs, Quarter Mile Funnel Cake and Street Cart Watermelon and Pineapple.

Cocina Mexicana will also offer a shareable La Familia Meal to the area near Hollywood Drift.





Wicked Returns

The fan favorite meet and greet experiences with Wicked and Wicked: For Good’s Elphaba and Glinda are making a magical return to the park near Dreamworks Theatre. New parks exclusive merch will also be available for purchase, including new Spirit Jerseys, plush, and more

Jaws

Mel’s Diner is heading the amity with a new menu inspired by the first-ever summer blockbuster. This includes delicious options like Shark Bait Burger, Lobster Roll, Fish & Chicken Basket and Amity Island Funnel Cake. Studio Scoops, located on the lower lot, will also debut the Hello Kitty Jaws Blueberry Cheesecake Sundae.

CityWalk

The Odyssey

A massive 34-foot Trojan Horse from the upcoming film will stand proudly in front of the Universal Cinema AMC. It is expected to arrive in July.

NBC Sports Grill & Brew

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Fast & Furious, the dining location will debut new menu options, including Full Throttle Teriyaki Burger, Drift Tandem Skewers, Car Meet Platter and a refreshing new cocktail, the Nitrous Boost.

Antojitos Cocina Mexicana

You’ll also be able to celebrate Fast & Furious with new items, like the Birria Burger and La Familia Platter, plus a refreshing tequila-based cocktail.

Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville

Celebrate Jaws with new items the Beachside Melt and the Forbidden Waters cocktail

Voodoo Doughnut

New doughnuts are debuting in celebration of Minions & Monsters. Make sure you check out Banana Cream Mayhem Doughnut and the Minions & Monsters Mischief Doughnut.

For those looking to take a blockbuster trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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