Coming Soon to CityWalk: Universal Orlando Announces Three New and Returning Experiences

This includes the return of the popular Universal Legacy Store.

Universal Orlando’s CityWalk is gearing up to offer guests exciting new experiences in both retail, entertainment, and dining.

What’s Happening:

While the crown jewels of Universal Orlando Resort are there four immersive theme parks, after a long day at the parks or midday escape, CityWalk is the place to be!

Filled with restaurants, clubs, retail experiences, and more, there are plenty of memories to be made in the resort’s premiere shopping district.

And this summer, fans will have the opportunity to explore two new and one returning venues.

Universal Legacy Store : Returning in late April, the Universal Legacy Store will offer exclusive retro merchandise and photo ops inspired by classic Universal Studios attractions and films like E.T., Jaws, Back to the Future, and Universal Monsters. It will replace the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center, which closes on April 13.

: Returning in late April, the Universal Legacy Store will offer exclusive retro merchandise and photo ops inspired by classic Universal Studios attractions and films like E.T., Jaws, Back to the Future, and Universal Monsters. It will replace the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center, which closes on April 13. Five Guys : Five Guys will open at Universal CityWalk later this summer, replacing the Burger King Whopper Bar, which closes on April 21.

: Five Guys will open at Universal CityWalk later this summer, replacing the Burger King Whopper Bar, which closes on April 21. Luke Combs’ Category 10 : In 2027, country music star Luke Combs will debut his entertainment venue, Category 10, at a new waterfront location, featuring live music, food, drinks, and more.

: In 2027, country music star Luke Combs will debut his entertainment venue, Category 10, at a new waterfront location, featuring live music, food, drinks, and more. More information on these upcoming experiences is expected to be released in the upcoming months, so keep your on Laughing Place for more information in the near future.

For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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