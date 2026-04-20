Comcast Offers Exclusive Theme Park Benefits for the Xfinity Member Celebration
Get free Universal Orlando tickets and enter for a chance to attend the grand opening of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift
Comcast’s latest promotion, the Xfinity Member Celebration, is offering tons of perks for members, including fans of Universal theme parks!
What’s Happening:
- Comcast has just announced they are launching the Xfinity Member Celebration, a limited-time event running through May 10 with bonus perks and experiences.
- The event offers Xfinity members sweepstakes, discounts, and exclusive access to entertainment, sports, and products.
- Membership perks are free and automatic, giving eligible customers weekly rewards, discounts, and special experiences year-round.
- And Universal Parks and Resorts fans aren’t being left out of the fun!
- Thousands of Diamond members can receive two free one-day tickets to Universal Orlando Resort (while supplies last).
- Members can enter to win a VIP trip to Universal Studios Hollywood. The VIP prize includes exclusive access to the grand opening of the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster.
- All offers and sweepstakes are available directly through the Xfinity app.
- The celebration kicks off today, so don’t miss out on these amazing offers.
Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift:
- The new Intamin multi-launch coaster is the park’s first major outdoor roller coaster, continuing an impressive string of additions to the studio park.
- The Intamin Multi-Dimension launch coaster will speed down the hillside of Universal City, reaching speeds of 72 MPH, the fastest roller coaster at any Universal park in the world.
- Featuring an incredibly unique controlled spinning or “drifting" ride vehicle, guests ride over 4,000 feet of track with four inversions and multiple launches.
- While many assumed the attraction would be a step away from the behind-the-scenes magic Universal Studios Hollywood is known for, the new attraction is set to pay homage to stunts.
- The queue will be full of props and stunt demonstrations as fans wait to board Universal’s fastest roller coaster to date.
- Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to open this summer at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Read More Universal Studios:
- Photos/Videos: Jurassic World: A Journey Through the Eras Soft Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Universal Fan Fest Nights Releases New Images of Fun Food and Merchandise Offerings for 2026 Event
- Coming Soon to CityWalk: Universal Orlando Announces Three New and Returning Experiences
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