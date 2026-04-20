Comcast Offers Exclusive Theme Park Benefits for the Xfinity Member Celebration

Get free Universal Orlando tickets and enter for a chance to attend the grand opening of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

Comcast’s latest promotion, the Xfinity Member Celebration, is offering tons of perks for members, including fans of Universal theme parks!

What’s Happening:

Comcast has just announced they are launching the Xfinity Member Celebration, a limited-time event running through May 10 with bonus perks and experiences.

The event offers Xfinity members sweepstakes, discounts, and exclusive access to entertainment, sports, and products.

Membership perks are free and automatic, giving eligible customers weekly rewards, discounts, and special experiences year-round.

And Universal Parks and Resorts fans aren’t being left out of the fun!

Thousands of Diamond members can receive two free one-day tickets to Universal Orlando Resort (while supplies last).

Members can enter to win a VIP trip to Universal Studios Hollywood. The VIP prize includes exclusive access to the grand opening of the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster.

All offers and sweepstakes are available directly through the Xfinity app.

The celebration kicks off today, so don’t miss out on these amazing offers.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift:

The new Intamin multi-launch coaster is the park’s first major outdoor roller coaster, continuing an impressive string of additions to the studio park.

The Intamin Multi-Dimension launch coaster will speed down the hillside of Universal City, reaching speeds of 72 MPH, the fastest roller coaster at any Universal park in the world.

Featuring an incredibly unique controlled spinning or “drifting" ride vehicle, guests ride over 4,000 feet of track with four inversions and multiple launches.

While many assumed the attraction would be a step away from the behind-the-scenes magic Universal Studios Hollywood is known for, the new attraction is set to pay homage to stunts.

The queue will be full of props and stunt demonstrations as fans wait to board Universal’s fastest roller coaster to date.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to open this summer at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Read More Universal Studios:

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