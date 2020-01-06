Walt Disney World Lunar New Year Merchandise Now on shopDisney

The Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure kicks off on January 17, with live entertainment, seasonal treats, and themed merchandise. Guests may have to travel to the Disneyland Resort for the full experience, but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy shopping!

This week, five new items from the Lunar New Year collection have arrived on shopDisney including the must-have Spirit Jersey and Minnie Mouse ear headband.

2020 Lunar New Merchandise

Last week, the Disney Parks Blog revealed the special merchandise collection debuting at the Disneyland Resort and now fans across the country can purchase their favorites without having to leave home! Five items are available now on shopDisney, and interestingly, are themed to Walt Disney World. At this time, Disneyland options are not showing up on the website.

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband

Spirit Jersey

Red Envelopes

Door Decoration

Longevity Noodle Co. Baseball Cap

Inspired by the Longevity Noodle Co. kiosk at Disney California Adventure, this bright red cap promotes good health and good food. But here’s the fun part, the back of the cap reads Walt Disney World! I don’t know about you, but something about the connection to the two resorts feels pretty lucky to me!

Celebrate the Year of the Mouse during the Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure from January 17-February 9, 2020.