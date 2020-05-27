Create Your Own Summer Adventures With Disney Books

You’ve got the whole summer ahead of you so why not catch up on reading, discover a new hobby, or become an expert chef! Travel too far off places and try some science experiments with National Geographic, transform your clothes into an ultimate Disneybounding closet, and get the kids excited about animals. There are hundreds of adventures waiting for you, which will you try first?

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Travel Books

100 Hikes of a Lifetime: The World's Ultimate Scenic Trails

This ultimate hiker's bucket list, from the celebrated Appalachian Trail to Micronesia's off-the-beaten-path Six Waterfalls Hike, treks through 100 energizing experiences for all levels.

$27.14

Frances Mayes Always Italy: Mayes, Frances, Ondine Cohane

The world's favorite expert on la dolce vita ( Under the Tuscan Sun author) guides readers through Italy's iconic regions, replete with lavish National Geographic images. This lush guide, featuring more than 350 glorious photographs from National Geographic, showcases the best Italy has to offer from the perspective of two women who have spent their lives reveling in its unique joys.

Marvel

The Unstoppable Wasp: Built On Hope

Bestselling author Sam Maggs brings Nadia Van Dyne (the Unstoppable Wasp) and her genius friends to life in an all-new original YA novel based on the world of The Unstoppable Wasp Marvel comics series.

Available for pre-order, on sale July 14

$17.99

Check it out first: Back in January Hypable shared an excerpt from the novel

Disney at Home

Disney: The Art of Hand Lettering

Hand lettering is the art of drawing customized letterforms by hand. In this volume the focus is on friendship and the pages feature four alphabets and illustration elements readers can master. More than a craft, hand lettering is an art form—a skill that one can use almost every day.

$14.99

Check it out first: Read Alex’s review

DisneyBound: Dress Disney and Make It Fashion

This book walks readers through every step of the Disney-bounding process, from choosing the outfit using items in your closet or from the local mall, to pushing Bounders beyond their comfort zone, to spreading good vibes. It also shows Disney fans and beyond that Disney-bounding is not just about playing dress up–it’s about community, about finding who you are, and expressing it through the intersection of Disney and fashion

$17.99

Check it out first: Find out what Alex thinks

Star Wars Books

Star Wars Queen's Peril

When fourteen-year-old Padmé Naberrie wins the election for Queen of Naboo, she adopts the name Amidala and leaves her family to the rule from the royal palace. To keep her safe and secure, she'll need a group of skilled handmaidens who can be her assistants, confidantes, defenders, and decoys. Each girl is selected for her particular talents, but it will be up to Padmé to unite them as a group. When Naboo is invaded by forces of the Trade Federation, Queen Amidala and her handmaidens will face the greatest test–of themselves, and of each other.

Available starting June 2

$17.99

Check it out first: Read Mike’s review of this prequel story

Star Wars Dark Legends

Read on if you dare! This unique in-world collection hallows the spooky tales and ghost stories that would have kept young Luke and Leia up at night.

Available for pre-order, on sale July 28

$14.99

Star Wars Use the Force! | DK US

Have you ever wondered how a Jedi becomes a Jedi? (Spoiler alert: It's not easy.) Charting the journey from tiny, Force-sensitive toddler to awesome Jedi Master, this book has all the answers to your questions, including: Is there a Jedi school? Can anyone be a Jedi? Where do you get a lightsaber from?

$7.99

NatGeo Kids

National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021, US Edition

The latest installment of the New York Times best-selling almanac features brand-new amazing animal stories, explorer profiles, and outrageous attractions that kids know and love, plus more of the incredible inventions, awesome games, and fresh challenges for curious kids who want to learn all about the world and everything that's in it!

$24.90

Brain Games: Colossal Book of Cranium-Crushers: Drimmer, Stephanie Warren, Moore, Gareth: 9781426336751

Prepare to have your mind blown! Inside this book you'll find mind-bending games and puzzles that are backed by the latest neuroscience discoveries and designed to fine-tune your mental muscle. Journey through elaborate mazes, solve crossword puzzles like a pro, and get your creative juices flowing with fun art challenges. And that's not all: This write-in, full-color book also includes expert-level sudoku puzzles, storytelling games, code-cracking riddles, and much more.

$11.69

Cookbooks

Bring the cuisine of the galaxy right to your table, or eat like your favorite superheroes. Start with delicious recipes and use your imagination to expand your own tasty universe!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Insight Editions

This exciting new cookbook is inspired by the cuisine from Disney’s hugely anticipated theme park expansion, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Based on the delicious delicacies found in Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, this cookbook provides Star Wars fans with a wealth of delicious intergalactic recipes.

$35.00

Check it out first: With so many delicious recipes in this very interesting book where should you start? Alex tries out some dishes

Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook | Book by Justin Warner

Prepare to eat like a Marvel Superhero with Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook. Chef Justin Warner invites you to pull up a chair and explore the Marvel Universe through these creative dishes inspired by Marvel's heroes.

Available starting June 28, 2020

$29.99

Check it out first: Earlier this year, Marvel and Insight Editions shared a sneak peek at the Eat the Universe including one of the recipes!

Educational Games

It’s easier than ever to bring a little bit of learning into the fun thanks to National Geographic. When you're ready for a break for a homespun adventure, check out Ravensburger’s new Jungle Cruise game.