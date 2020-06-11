SeaWorld Orlando Debuts “Whalecome Back” Shirt and More as Park Reopens

by | Jun 11, 2020 11:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

After several months of being closed, SeaWorld Orlando is back! We made our way over to the park this morning to experience the reopening for ourselves, and while lots of changes are in effect, some things remain the same. We’re talking about shopping!

SeaWorld has debuted four shirts designs with messaging that fits this strange new world we live in. Let’s take a look:

“Social Distance Expert”

We all know how important it is to respect animal habitats and that includes staying far away from shark infested waters. The ocean dweller on this gray colored shirt is a reminder that sometimes keeping your distance can save your life!  

“Whalecome Back”

The lovely shamu, or killer whale graces the front of this heather gray t-shirt with it’s friendly message. The design also features the State of Florida and its official flag.

“We Are All in This Together”

Probably the most popular phrase worldwide since March, SeaWorld is reminding guests that humans aren’t the only species who are “in this together.” The shirt design includes a whale, sea turtle, penguin, shark, and dolphin and is available in pink or blue.

More SeaWorld Orlando News:

  • We had the great pleasure of visiting the park during their soft opening yesterday. As with most businesses reopening to the public, lots of new health and safety measures are in place. We witnessed first hand how SeaWorld is handling their phased reopening.
  • Construction has resumed on SeaWorld’s newest roller coaster, Ice Breaker. We have plenty of pictures to check out in our new photo update.  
  • Now through Sunday (June 14), guests can take advantage of special savings and ticket offers to visit SeaWorld Orlando.
 
 
Send this to a friend