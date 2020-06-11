SeaWorld Orlando Debuts “Whalecome Back” Shirt and More as Park Reopens

After several months of being closed, SeaWorld Orlando is back! We made our way over to the park this morning to experience the reopening for ourselves, and while lots of changes are in effect, some things remain the same. We’re talking about shopping!

SeaWorld has debuted four shirts designs with messaging that fits this strange new world we live in. Let’s take a look:

“Social Distance Expert”

We all know how important it is to respect animal habitats and that includes staying far away from shark infested waters. The ocean dweller on this gray colored shirt is a reminder that sometimes keeping your distance can save your life!

“Whalecome Back”

The lovely shamu, or killer whale graces the front of this heather gray t-shirt with it’s friendly message. The design also features the State of Florida and its official flag.

“We Are All in This Together”

Probably the most popular phrase worldwide since March, SeaWorld is reminding guests that humans aren’t the only species who are “in this together.” The shirt design includes a whale, sea turtle, penguin, shark, and dolphin and is available in pink or blue.

