The Ringer Takes You Inside the NBA Bubble with a Disney Musical Parody

by | Jul 17, 2020 1:32 PM Pacific Time

During these crazy times we’re living in, we could all use a laugh and this week, The Ringer delivers. The media network is giving NBA and Disney fans a parody version of what’s going on with the players at Walt Disney World as the basketball season gets ready to resume.

Today, The Ringer decided to take a look at what's happening in the NBA Bubble at the Central Florida resort. The latest contribution to their NBA Desktop series is a Disney Musical set in Walt Disney World that mashes up Disney animated classics with clips of players.

The musical opens up as if we’re listening to a beloved fairy tale that tells of how the NBA came to find a temporary home at the Most Magical Place on Earth. The story is full of negotiations, a relentless virus, player squabbles, unspoken hopes and dreams and so much more!

Editor’s Note: Before you jump in, please know this video does contain adult language

If you don’t want to sit through the whole thing, you can jump ahead to the time coded sections to get to your favorite Disney songs: 

  • 0:00 – For the First Time in Forever
  • 2:59 – Be Our Guest
  • 4:45 – I’ll Make a Man Out of You
  • 6:49 – How Far I’ll Go
  • 8:01 – When You Wish Upon J.R.
  • 8:34 – A Whole New World

Just in Case You Didn’t Know:

  • Following a temporary pause to sports due to Covid-19, dozens of professional basketball players from 22 teams are gearing up to continue the 2019-2020 season, at Walt Disney World of all places!
  • The official season returns on July 30th and playoffs will wrap up by October 13th.
  • The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and several Disney hotels have been designated the “NBA Bubble” that will be home to players, coaches, team doctors, and a handful of media.
 
 
