Entertainment Earth Exclusive Iron Man Wood Funko Pop! Available for Pre-Order

You’ve seen Iron Man flying around in his various suits of armor, you’ve seen him as Tony Stark, and you’ve seen him as Hulkbuster, but have you ever seen him made of wood? A new Funko Pop! exclusive to Entertainment Earth features the Avenger in the style of a wooden carving. The figure will arrive in September 2020 and is available for pre-order.

The Iron Man Wood Deco Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive employs a specialized paint technique that gives a carved-wood appearance.

Just like real wood, the "grain" design varies on each figure so no two are identical.

Measuring approximately 3 3/4-inches tall, Tony Stark comes packaged in a cool window display box.

Ages 3 and up.

