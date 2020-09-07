Headless Horseman Dole Whip Rides into Magic Kingdom

A dark, mysterious, and headless figure has ridden into Magic Kingdom and is taking over the Sunshine Tree Terrace’s new Dole Whip treat!

Walt Disney World has teased the start of their Halloween celebration with a “twisted” drink and specialty straw. During a recent visit to the Magic Kingdom, Jeremiah discovered the return of a fruity treat and its new companion straw.

Available now at Sunshine Tree Terrace is the Headless Horseman Rides Again. This tasty beverage combines strawberry Fanta with Strawberry Dole Whip for a sweet and refreshing thirst quencher that’s perfect for the late summer heat. It’s vegan too and does not contain any meat, dairy, egg, or honey products.

In addition to the colorful drink is a souvenir looping straw and Headless Horseman figure attached to a clip so you can display it on your favorite bag or luggage. You can get this specialty beverage for $10.69.

While the Headless Horseman element is new, the drink itself debuted last summer at Magic Kingdom as Redd’s Revenge—themed to the bold swashbuckling lady pirate who can be seen on Pirates of the Caribbean. Her version didn’t come with a souvenir, but rather a chocolate pirate hat garnish.