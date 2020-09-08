Photos/Videos: SeaWorld San Diego Reopens for Zoo Days with Bayside BBQ & Brews Limited-Time Event

The Southern California theme park industry is continuing its ever-so-gradual reopening this summer thanks to the shopping offerings at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Universal CityWalk and Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District, plus the recent Taste of Knott’s event at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Now SeaWorld San Diego has begun welcoming guests again during the limited-time Zoo Days: BBQ & Brews event, which includes a number of food and beverage options, plus opportunities to experience some of SeaWorld’s famous shows and aquarium exhibits. I visited the park this past weekend to get a taste of what this event has to offer.

Obviously SeaWorld San Diego has enacted many of the same physical distancing enhancements and other safety precautions that we’ve seen at various reopened theme parks on both coasts. Face coverings are required, arenas feature modified seating procedures, and the park offers contactless payment options at its checkout counters.

Zoo Days: BBQ & Brews includes a tasting card, with which each guest can claim six items from any of eight restaurant and bar locations scattered around SeaWorld San Diego. Craft beer, wine, and cocktails join burgers and other BBQ dishes on the menu of assorted entrees and snacks.

Participating locations include the Shipwreck Cafe, Mama Stella’s, Calypso Bay Smokehouse, Explorer’s Cafe / Bar, Manta Bar, Sea Lion Amphitheatre Bar, and the Waterfront Bar. After collecting your various food and beverages, I highly recommend grabbing a spot at the Waterfront Bar, which offers gorgeous views of Mission Bay from bayside picnic tables.

Some spots around the park offer entertainment for guests while they sip and eat, like musical acts and beloved Sesame Street characters– the latter of which will also pose for photographs with fans.

There’s also some fun “Whalecome Back” SeaWorld t-shirts that feature social-distance theming, and even an assortment of SeaWorld spirit jerseys available in the gift shops.

And don’t forget to grab an official SeaWorld reusable face mask, all of which feature designs inspired by the park’s collection of memorable aquatic creatures.

And what would a visit to SeaWorld be without checking out some of their world-famous live shows which highlight animals such as sea lions and orcas? Our first stop during our visit was “Sea Lions Live” starring Clyde and Seamore.

Watch "Sea Lions Live" full show during Bayside BBQ & Brews at SeaWorld San Diego:

Later in the day, “Orca Encounter” introduced us to these majestic animals and gave us a better understanding of their lives both in the wild and in the SeaWorld parks.

Watch "Orca Encounter" full show during Bayside BBQ & Brews at SeaWorld San Diego:

We also paid visits to a few of SeaWorld San Diego’s indoor exhibits like Shark Encounter, which allows guests to ride through an underwater tunnel on a moving walkway. Naturally these exhibits are socially distanced as well, with employees spacing out entry so crowds don’t begin to form inside.

Penguin Encounter is a similar situation with another physically distanced ride on a moving walkway. It’s very cool to get to see these friendly flightless birds up close again in their cold-weather habitat.

There’s also the energetic “Dolphin Days” live show. Turtle Reef walkthrough exhibit, flamingo enclosure, and much more to see as you stroll through SeaWorld San Diego. Unfortunately none of the rides are operating, but that’s really the only thing keeping this Zoo Days event from being your average day in the park. That and getting a “Taste of SeaWorld” thanks to the BBQ & Brews tasting card included with the price of admission.

Zoo Days: BBQ & Brews runs on weekends from now through the end of September. For more information and to purchase tickets, be sure to visit SeaWorld San Diego’s official website.