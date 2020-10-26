Video Review: “The Mandalorian” Star Wars Nightlights from Jasco

by | Oct 26, 2020 9:18 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Just about six months ago, I shared a review for three of Jasco’s Star Wars nightlights (specifically Darth Vader, BB-8, and the Projectables Death Star) here on LaughingPlace.com. And this week Jasco was kind enough to send over an additional three– this time all themed to the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

In the video below, I unbox, try out, and review The Mandalorian Beskar helmet nightlight, the Projectables Din Djarin and The Child nightlight, and The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) Squishy Light, all from Jasco.

Watch "The Mandalorian" Star Wars nightlights from Jasco review:

First up is the Star Wars The Mandalorian Plug-In Light Sensing LED Mini Night Light (selling for a very affordable $6.99) which depicts the series’ title character’s Beskar helmet and glows in a nice, calming green and yellow light when it detects that the room lights have been turned off. I love the simplicity of this nightlight and the idea that kids will have Din Djarin watching over their room like the protector-type character we know he is from the show.

1 of 2

Secondly, there’s the Projectables Star Wars The Mandalorian Plug-In Light Sensing LED Night Light ($9.99, just slightly more expensive but still worth every penny for what you get) that projects a circular image of the Mandalorian and The Child walking through the desert on the opposite side wall. Djarin is wearing his armor from the first couple episodes of season one, and Baby Yoda is floating in his familiar hovering pram. I suspect this image will be a comforting one for kids who are familiar with these characters.

1 of 2

Last up, I checked out the Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Dimmable Tabletop LED Night Light (a somewhat steeper but completely reasonable $19.99, which totally makes sense when you feel the quality of the soft silicone material). This larger item does not have a light sensor, but instead turns on and off at the press of a button on its base. It can run on three AAA batteries (turning off after 60 minutes) or stay on all night when plugged into an outlet thanks to an included USB cable. As advertised on the packaging, Baby Yoda’s head is squishable, making him the perfect gift for younger kids who love to get their hands on things, and two brightness settings means parents can decide just how intense they want The Child to be in lighting up their own child’s room.

To browse these nightlights and many more terrific products, be sure to visit Jasco’s official website. And watch the additional video below from April when I reviewed three other high-quality Star Wars nightlights from Jasco.

 
 
