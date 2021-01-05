“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 5th

As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it's impossible to sort through it all.

Barely Necessities Episode 10 – January 5, 2021

Here's a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today, we start at shopDisney for a look at Lunar New Year Merchandise, Disney Park Pals Collectabuilds, and the upcoming NuiMOs and Stitch Crashes Disney collections. Then we head into the city for a look at Coach’s Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection which Bekah loves! Next, we discuss the recent Droid Depot shipment to arrive at shopDisney, as well as Build-A-Bear’s online exclusive pram for Grogu aka The Child. Finally, Rebekah introduces a new segment, Sensational Seven where she’ll highlight some of her favorite shopping finds!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Sensational Seven Picks

We’ve themed these seven shopping finds with a very loose connection to the seven dwarfs from Snow White. What do we mean by that? Take a look:

Sleepy

Happy

Grumpy (without our morning coffee!)

Dopey (it’s silly, but cute)

Sneezy (enjoying flowers without the allergic reaction)

Bashful

Doc

Add to the Shopping List

Here are some other items we’ve written about that didn’t make the show but are definitely worth checking out.