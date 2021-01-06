Susan Alexandra’s Handmade Cinderella Capsule Collection Honors the Iconic Princess

Signature handbag designer, Susan Alexandra has put a Disney twist on two new bags which pay homage to Disney’s animated classic Cinderella. Last year, Disney’s version of the beloved fairy tale celebrated its 70th anniversary and even after all of these decades, artists continue to find inspiration from the kind hearted princess.

Disney x Susan Alexandra Cinderella Capsule Collection

Fashionistas of all ages will love the latest capsule collection release to honor Cinderella. Susan Alexandra’s exquisite handmade beaded bags and jewelry have been sprinkled with a bit of Disney for this new series. Featuring two exquisite designs that Cinderella herself would love, these delightful bags are the perfect dress up accessory for any occasion, especially a ball.

Cinderella’s blue ball gown is certainly iconic and helps to catch the Prince’s eye, but it wasn’t her original dress choice. While she was busy working for her step-mother and step-sisters, her animal friends helped to sew and finish her dream dress which was pink and white with bow embellishments. And while we love that she had the dress, she was clearly missing a beautiful handbag!

Enter Susan Alexandra’s handmade styles! These designs would have paired nicely with Cinderella’s pink dress because, well, they were inspired by it! The first style is pink with matching bows and swags and finished with white beaded fringe.

This second look mimics the pink bows from her dress, and includes a light teal blue border and crisscross pattern that matches her necklace.

