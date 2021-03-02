“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for March 2nd

Barely Necessities Episode 18 – March 2, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

To start things off we head over to shopDisney for their month long March Magic daily deals, and while we’re there take a look at the Kermit and Miss Piggy nuiMOs and outfits that debuted this week. We’ll also check out more Raya and the Last Dragon merchandise as well as new MagicBand colors. Then it’s time to preview the Pixar X RockLove series debuting on March 4th that features Luxo Jr. and the Pixar Ball. Next we dive into Marvel content with “Agatha All Along” merchandise then head over to the Star Wars universe for their Green Gift Guide for St. Patrick’s Day!

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven picks for the week and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Sensational Seven Picks

