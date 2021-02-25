“Raya and the Last Dragon” Merchandise Available Now and Coming Soon to Amazon, Walmart, LEGO and More

In just a few days, Disney’s new animated film Raya and the Last Dragon will debut simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access ($29.99). To help fans prepare for this exciting release, retailers have already started rolling out merchandise collections with toys, plush, role play items and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Raya and the Last Dragon Merchandise

Earlier this month, shopDisney debuted toys, clothing, and collectibles, and Hot Topic started pre-orders on Funko Pop! figures. Now other big family retailers are getting in on the fun with Walmart, Amazon, Target, LEGO and more sharing their Raya themed merchandise.

Walmart

Role Play

Hot Topic and BoxLunch

Kohl’s

Random House

Chronicle Books

Tervis

Amazon

Sisu

Raya

Tuk Tuk

Ongi

LEGO

More Raya and the Last Dragon:

Excited to watch the movie? You can pre-order Premier Access no extra charge starting June 4th

Learn more about the movie with our latest edition of LP In-Depth: