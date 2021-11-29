“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 29th – Cyber Monday

Barely Necessities Episode 52.5 – November 29, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we’re talking about Cyber Monday deals around the internet! We look at Disney, Marvel and Star Wars gifts at shopDisney, BoxLunch, Entertainment Earth, RockLove, LEGO and more. Rebekah shares a special edition of her Sensational Seven and Bekah gives us 10 items to purchase on shopDisney during the Cyber Monday sale.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

10 Cool Gifts to Purchase During shopDisney's Cyber Monday Sale

Cyber Monday shopping deals are here and shopDisney is offering up to 30% off sitewide! If you’re having a hard time narrowing down what to purchase, we’ve browsed the featured merchandise and have selected 10 items that we’re adding to our shopping lists.

Holiday Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals – Disney Edition

Happy Cyber Monday, shoppers! With the holidays already upon us, there's no time to lose when it comes to securing gifts for your loved ones (or yourself, you deserve a treat too!). Many of our favorite online retailers are featuring awesome deals, so if you’re searching for ideas on what to purchase, let us help you with our Cyber Monday round up.

Holiday Shopping: Save Up to 30% With Cyber Monday Deals on shopDisney

Holiday shopping is in full swing and you don’t want to miss the latest deals from shopDisney! As part of the Cyber Monday shopping frenzy, guests can save big with the code: CYBER.

Sensational Seven

Rebekah’s gathered seven awesome items from seven retailers for this special edition of the Sensational Seven! Our personal favorite? The Mickey Mouse express cups!

Disney Beauty And The Beast Stained Glass Throw Blanket



Crossbody Wallet – The Muppets Kermit the Frog Face Greens – Buckle-Down



Joyjolt Disney Mickey Mouse 3d Espresso Cups – Set Of 2 Double Wall Glass Coffee Cups – 5.4 Oz : Target



Ice Cream Parlor Fragrance Magic Candle Company



Meta Backpack Diaper Bag in Disney’s Cinderella Petunia Pickle Bottom



Disney X RockLove Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dagger Heart Necklace



Darkwing Duck | Official Darkwing Duck Tee – TeeTurtle Fandoms

