Holiday Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals – Disney Edition

Happy Cyber Monday, shoppers! With the holidays already upon us, there's no time to lose when it comes to securing gifts for your loved ones (or yourself, you deserve a treat too!). Many of our favorite online retailers are featuring awesome deals, so if you’re searching for ideas on what to purchase, let us help you with our Cyber Monday round up.

UPDATE (11/30/2021): shopDisney has extended their Cyber Monday deals through today! Fans can still shop the tiered deals saving up to 30% sitewide.

Cyber Monday Deals – Disney Edition

shopDisney

Holiday shopping is in full swing and you don’t want to miss the latest deals from shopDisney! As part of the Cyber Monday shopping frenzy, guests can save big with the code: CYBER.

20% on $100+

25% on $150+

30% on $200+

Hurry, these offers are good today only, and don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC to get free shipping on orders over $75!

RockLove

Jeweler of all things nerdy, RockLove delivers elegance to your favorite fandoms, multiverses, and even role playing games. Over the past year, they’ve released some beautiful collections themed to Ahsoka Tano, Pixar, Loki, Shang-Chi, Coco, a Kyber Crystal Lightsaber series, and so much more. Now through December 1st, the site is hosting their Annual Holiday Sale with savings up to 25%! Here’s the breakdown:

Save 15% on 1 item

Save 20% on 2-3 items

Save 25% or 4+ items

ColourPop

Treat yourself or a friend to some magical cosmetics with ColourPop’s Disney Collaborations. Many of their enchanting selections are on sale for 50% off and you don’t even need a code! This year alone, they’ve released a new Hocus Pocus collection, a cute Bambi and Friends series, Lizzie McGuire, Tinker Bell and The Nightmare Before Christmas!

Entertainment Earth

This year’s Cyber Monday deals continue with discounts up to 85% off select merchandise. Plus, enjoy free shipping on most in stock orders.

BoxLunch

BoxLunch is the place to visit for all of your pop culture-themed merchandise! Home to collections from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more, there’s always something new and exciting in store! Today, fans can save up to 50% off sitewide for the Cyber Monday sale.

LEGO

Master Builders and brick fanatics can get some cool free gifts when they spend $170+ on LEGO sets and collectibles. The Cyber Monday sale is good through today, November 29th. Need some help getting started? Here are a few Disney, Star Wars and Marvel ideas we think you’ll love.

*But wait! Are you a LEGO VIP member? Get even more great deals like a free fleece blanket with purchase of $200 or more and today only, VIPs can get a $5 discount voucher for just 455 points (normally 650)! Visit the Reward Center now for details.*