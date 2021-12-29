Disney Cosplay at C2E2 2021: Muppets, Marvel, Star Wars and More

by | Dec 29, 2021 9:08 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Like any fan convention, C2E2 was full of guests cosplaying as their characters from hundreds of franchises and this year the Disney fans did not disappoint. We were delighted to see costumes from Disney Channel, Star Wars, Marvel, the Muppets, Disney movies and even the Fox cult favorite Firefly. Let’s take a look:

One of my favorite looks from C2E2 guests was this life size version of Muppets Doctor Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant Beaker! The thought, planning and execution of this look is just so impressive. Fans of Disney Princesses will appreciate the detail put into this gorgeous yellow ball gown for Belle (Beauty and the Beast) as well as Kida and Milo Thatch’s (Atlantis) costumes displayed by this couple.

Queen Elsa (Frozen) became pals with demigod Maui (Moana) and both decided to see what it was like to live the Mandalorian life. Elsa even has her own Asset: Olaf dressed as Grogu!

We spotted many Loki variants including President Loki (“what did you expect?”) who happened to be hanging out with Bro Thor (Endgame). And Thor made sure to complete his look with Stormbreaker.

Sticking with the Asgardians for a moment, we also saw Sylvie walking the show floor with Alligator Loki (Loki)! And outside the exhibitor hall, we found this Loki-BB-8 mash up proving that the small droid had found his “Glorious Purpose.”

Ahsoka Tano looked amazing and you’ll also notice a Boba Fett hanging out in the background.

With many comic fans in attendance, it was natural to see the X-Men so well represented and the Samurai versions of Colossus and Deadpool were incredible.

With Christmas right around the corner, Thanos (Infinity War) showed up as Santa Claus and was threatening to snap the naughty children (kidding, kidding!).

One of the more elaborate costumes was this cosplay of Ursula the Sea Witch, complete with eight octopus tentacles. This guest was well prepared and simply gilded around the showfloor, happily stopping for pictures anytime someone asked.

Baron Zemo was here too wearing his stylish white collared coat and his iconic purple mask.

While we’re on the theme of antagonists one guest put on his best Grandmaster gear (Thor: Ragnarok) while another went all out on a very impressive Doc Ock (Spider-Man: No Way Home) costume.

Any Browncoats out there? Jayne Cobb (Firefly) was keeping us safe from those gorram Reavers and maybe making a couple of questionable deals while he was at it. But one thing is for sure: “A man walks down the street in that hat, people know he's not afraid of anything.”

Another protector serving the people on the show floor was Cliff Secord aka the Rocketeer who was showing off a highly detailed replica from The Rocketeer.

Handyman Fix-It Felix (Wreck-It Ralph) was walking around looking to help anyone who needed repair for their booth or costume. That magical golden hammer is no joke.

This was the only Eda (The Owl House) costume I spotted during the convention but I was impressed by the authenticity to the look of the character. She even had the Owl Staff featuring Owlbert, and fortunately, he was behaving!

Photo via Fandom.com for The Owl House

Photo via Fandom.com for The Owl House

With so much incredible Marvel content delivered to fans this year, it’s no surprise that we saw so many costumes. Here we have Peggy Carter holding a photo of Steve Rogers, Doreen Green aka Squirrel Girl and her sidekick Tippy-Toe, and my personal favorite pregnant Wanda Maximoff (WandaVision 1970s look) hanging out with The Winter Soldier.

And finally I got in on the fun too with my very inexpensive Gravity Falls looks. I did my best Wendy Corduroy and gave an encore performance as Bill Cipher (seen here with Timothy Zahn and puppet Thrawn) before I had to retire him.

My Wendy Corduroy costume

My Wendy Corduroy costume

Timothy Zahn, puppet Thrawn, and me as Bill Cipher

Timothy Zahn, puppet Thrawn, and me as Bill Cipher

Bill Cipher costume for runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon 2021

Bill Cipher costume for runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon 2021

We had another great experience at C2E2 and can’t wait for next year! For more about this year’s event, check out Kyle’s report about what was different in 2021 and what stayed the same.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed