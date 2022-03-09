Recap: The Walt Disney Company 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

by | Mar 9, 2022 2:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Today, The Walt Disney Company held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Lots of interesting tidbits, including some new trailers and teases were revealed during the meeting, so let’s recap what happened.

Live-Action Pinocchio

  • During the meeting, a first look image of Disney’s upcoming all-new live action Pinocchio was revealed, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+ this September.
  • Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.
  • Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer

Premier Pass

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek was asked a question about the former Premier Pass, which provided access to both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.
  • The pass was actually the result of a previous question (asked by the same shareholder who asked today), but was retired during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Chapek said he will check on bringing back the pass.

Mary Poppins and Avengers Quinjet Attractions in “Holding Pattern”

  • Chapek was asked a question about the company's relative quietness over new theme park projects recently.
  • The CEO noted that they had to be careful with cash flow heavy projects due to the pandemic.
  • This included the announced and subsequently shelved Mary Poppins attraction at EPCOT and the flagship Avengers Quinjet attraction for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
  • Chapek mentioned that he was really excited about the Mary Poppins project, but that both additions we in a “holding pattern”

“Don’t Say Gay” Bill

  • One of the most controversial items surrounding Disney recently was their response, or lack thereof, to the State of Florida’s recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
  • However, the CEO had a lot more to say about the matter at the annual meeting of Shareholders this morning, explaining that Disney initially attempted to put pressure on legislators behind the scenes.
  • With those efforts seemingly failing, Chapek stated that he has been in conversation with Governor Ron DeSantis to express his concerns about the law.
  • Additionally, Chapek said he will be meeting with Governor DeSantis alongside LGBTQ+ cast members.
  • Check out our full post for more information on what Chapek had to say on the matter.
  • For his part, though, Governor DeSantis’ office released a statement clarifying that no date for a meeting has been set and the Governor’s position on the bill has not changed.

Encanto: Disney’s Newest Franchise

  • A montage was shared focusing on the impact of Disney’s most recent animated feature, Encanto.
  • Interestingly, Chapek referred to Encanto as Disney’s newest franchise, implying there may be more to come from the Family Madrigal.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

All Board Members Reelected

  • All members of the board were all reelected with at least 94% of the vote, including Chapek.
  • This was despite grass roots efforts for investors to vote against him.

Shareholder Proposal on Pay Equity Disclosure Passed

  • One of the proposals at this year's meeting requested a report on both median and adjusted pay gaps across race and gender.
  • A shareholder stated that managing pay equity is a business imperative.
  • According to Disney's Board their quarrel with the proposal is not its focus – as the Company is fully committed to achieving pay equity – but whether it is a necessary and effective use of Company resources given the policies, practices and reporting that the Company already has in place to achieve that end. Given the many ongoing initiatives that the Company is already pursuing to promote opportunity and equity, the Board believes it is not.
  • However, it did indeed pass with 59% of the vote, which will provide greater transparency on pay data across race and gender.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed