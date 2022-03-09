Recap: The Walt Disney Company 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Today, The Walt Disney Company held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Lots of interesting tidbits, including some new trailers and teases were revealed during the meeting, so let’s recap what happened.

Live-Action Pinocchio

During the meeting, a first look image

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer

Premier Pass

Disney CEO Bob Chapek was asked a question about the former Premier Pass, which provided access to both Disneyland Resort

The pass was actually the result of a previous question (asked by the same shareholder who asked today), but was retired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chapek said he will check on bringing back the pass.

Mary Poppins and Avengers Quinjet Attractions in “Holding Pattern”

Chapek was asked a question about the company's relative quietness over new theme park projects recently.

The CEO noted that they had to be careful with cash flow heavy projects due to the pandemic.

This included the announced and subsequently shelved EPCOT

Chapek mentioned that he was really excited about the Mary Poppins project, but that both additions we in a “holding pattern”

“Don’t Say Gay” Bill

One of the most controversial items surrounding Disney recently was their response, or lack thereof, to the State of Florida’s recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

However, the CEO had a lot more to say about the matter at the annual meeting of Shareholders this morning, explaining that Disney initially attempted to put pressure on legislators behind the scenes.

With those efforts seemingly failing, Chapek stated that he has been in conversation with Governor Ron DeSantis to express his concerns about the law.

Additionally, Chapek said he will be meeting with Governor DeSantis alongside LGBTQ+ cast members.

Check out our full post

For his part, though, Governor DeSantis’ office released a statement clarifying that no date for a meeting has been set and the Governor’s position on the bill has not changed.

Encanto : Disney’s Newest Franchise

A montage was shared focusing on the impact of Disney’s most recent animated feature, Encanto

Interestingly, Chapek referred to Encanto as Disney’s newest franchise, implying there may be more to come from the Family Madrigal.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

All Board Members Reelected

All members of the board were all reelected with at least 94% of the vote, including Chapek.

This was despite grass roots efforts for investors to vote against him.

Shareholder Proposal on Pay Equity Disclosure Passed