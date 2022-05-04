Video Unboxing: Hasbro’s Star Wars May the 4th Collection from The Black Series, Vintage Collection, More

May the 4th Be With You! In celebration of Star Wars Day 2022, our friends at the popular toy company Hasbro have sent over a box of fun Star Wars products from its The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, Bounty Collection, Mission Fleet, and Lightsaber Forge toy lines for us to unbox and review.

In the video below, I take a look at Star Wars action figures depicting Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Boba Fett, plus vehicles like Luke Skywalker’s X-wing starfighter, Ahsoka’s Jedi starfighter, and Bo-Katan’s Gauntlet Starfighter. There’s also a handful of adorable Grogu statuettes and two lightsabers that young Padawans can mix and match to create their own designs of the famous Jedi weapon.

Watch Hasbro Star Wars "May the 4th Be With You" toys unboxing:

The following Hasbro products were included in this “May the 4th Be With You” mailing:

Star Wars: The Black Series Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi from Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi from Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Bo-Katan Kryze from The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Morak) from The Mandalorian

Star Wars: Mission Fleet X-Wing Fighter with Luke Skywalker & Grogu from The Mandalorian

Star Wars: Mission Fleet Delta-7 Jedi Starfighter with Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Mission Fleet Gauntlet Starfighter with Bo-Katan Kryze from The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Bounty Collection Series 4 from The Mandalorian

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Mace Windu

Star Wars: Lightsaber Force Luke Skywalker