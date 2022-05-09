Toy Review: LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Set Replicates Iconic Scene from “The Empire Strikes Back”

Last week in celebration of Star Wars Day (May the 4th Be With You) I unboxed a selection of Star Wars merchandise that was sent over to us from our friends at Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.

Inside that box was the very cool new LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training set representing an iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back, which I wanted to unbox, build, and review in its own video on Laughing Place’s YouTube channel. You can watch that video below.

Watch LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training unboxing / build / review:

The Dagobah Jedi Training diorama is LEGO Star Wars building set #75330 and comes with 1000 pieces exactly. The minifigures included are Luke Skywalker in his Dagobah fatigues, Yoda, and a muddy R2-D2, depicting the droid after he was eaten and spit out by the Dagobah swamp’s dragonsnake. This is an adult-targeted set, meaning that the box is labeled for ages 18 and over and that the build contains more small pieces than you would find in the average LEGO Star Wars building set intended for younger consumers.

I think the LEGO designers did a wonderful job on this diorama, but as an adult collector of LEGO Star Wars (and other lines) myself, I could honestly do without the black frame around the edge, though I understand that’s meant to make it look nicer on a shelf or desk. I would have preferred having Yoda’s hut built out completely on all sides– instead of the cross-section in the back– and it would have been even cooler to see the sunken X-wing starfighter’s S-foil constructed in a more accurate scale in relation to the size of the minifigures. Otherwise I think this is a really attractive display piece with some very neat-looking details, though at an $80 price point it does feel a bit on the expensive side.

The LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training building set is available now.