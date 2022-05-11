Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for May11th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Moana Disney Designer Collection Doll Now Available on shopDisney

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Series eight is themed to Moana and is designed by Nontra Null.

Surprise Savings Await During shopDisney’s Mystery Deal!

Are you stocking up on magical essentials for the summer or your next visit to a favorite Disney resort? For a limited time, shopDisney is offering a Mystery Deal on select items giving guests the chance to save big on a wide variety of products.

Sole Focus: Disney Sneakers We Love from Adidas, Fun.com and Vans

Whether or not you’re obsessed with shoes, you can surely appreciate a good pair of kicks, right? From running for sport or taking long walks in your community just cuz, the perfect pair of sneakers can definitely save your soles! Watching Sneakerella got us thinking about various Disney kicks from our favorite brands, so we did what all fans do, put together a round up of the latest offerings along with a favorite design that has been retired.

Igloo

Igloo Introduces Collection of Mickey & Friends-Inspired Playmate Coolers

Disney and Igloo have expanded their collaboration with a collection of Mickey & Friends-inspired Playmate coolers.

Disney Parks

50th Anniversary Walt Disney World Merchandise Perfect for Any Golf Fan

Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary and has announced a limited edition golf accessory kit in the Disney Golf Pro Shop.

New Collectible Key to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and there are many different items that are available to purchase to commemorate this event. If you like limited edition merchandise, you will want to check out the incredible new collectible key designed for the celebration.

Star Wars

“This is the Way:” Commemorate “The Mandalorian” With Live-Size Grogu Statue from Denuo Novo

From toys, and apparel, to plush and games the creature known as Grogu has made his way around dozens of merchandise lines and now Denuo Novo is giving fans something else to get excited about, a life-size statue!

Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) Figure

Hasbro has a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) figure inspired by the character’s appearance in the upcoming Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Video Unboxing: Jasco’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” String Lights and Enbrighten Galaxy Wave Projector

Star Wars Day may have been last week, but we’re celebrating “May the Fourth Be With You” all month long, especially considering we still have Star Wars Celebration and the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action Disney+ series to look forward to.

Disney Cruise Line

Sneak Peak of the Disney Wish Merchandise

In just a few months, the Disney Wish will be welcoming its first guests aboard the beautiful ship. Of course you will want to have merchandise to bring home from your Disney Cruise. Disney Parks Blog shared more of what will be available.

Universal’s Cabana Bay

New Summer Souvenir Cup Available at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort always offers some unique, retro-style souvenir cups matching the fun aesthetic of the resort. Their newest cup celebrates summer with a beach-side setting.

Pick of the Day

“Join The World's Most Magical Celebration in this high-flying Spirit Jersey featuring retro Mickey Mouse Balloon designs and the classic Walt Disney World logo.”

Mickey Mouse Balloons Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

More Merchandise: