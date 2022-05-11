New Summer Souvenir Cup Available at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort always offers some unique, retro-style souvenir cups matching the fun aesthetic of the resort. Their newest cup celebrates summer with a beach-side setting.
More Florida Park News:
- Artist Guy Harvey quite regularly makes appearances at SeaWorld Orlando, but this June he’ll be heading down the I-4 to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
- SeaWorld Orlando’s fan-favorite Latin festival is back as Viva La Música takes over the park during two unforgettable weekends, May 14th-15th and May 22rd-23th.
- Starting later this month, guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom won’t have to stroll across the desert that is their parking lot, but can instead jump aboard a true returning Disney classic, the Parking Lot Tram!
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning