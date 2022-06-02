Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for June 2nd

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Upcoming Dooney & Bourke Collection Celebrates Disney's "The Rescuers"

shopDisney is constantly updating their assortment of magical merchandise with the latest and greatest offerings for fans of all ages. This week they’ve teased that a new Dooney & Bourke collection will be coming soon featuring characters from the animated film The Rescuers.

You Want Thingamabobs?! "The Little Mermaid" Blind Pack Collectible Keys are Coming Soon

Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? Just when you think your Disney Key Collection’s complete…shopDisney reveals a new series is on its way! If you couldn’t guess, the next film to be featured on the colorful souvenirs is The Little Mermaid and it appears this will be another Blind Pack series!

Disney Parks

Disneyland Paris Reveals More on Dining and Merchandise for Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris Cast Members were recently invited to assemble to discover the Avengers Campus products and experiences with the talents who designed them during a special live broadcast from Walt Disney Studios Park. During that broadcast, some new concept art and merchandise items were shown for the first time.

Janie and Jack

"You're Welcome!" Janie and Jack Launch Tropical Apparel Line for Kids Inspired by "Moana"

This summer Moana fans can bring elements of the beloved story to their daily lives with a new apparel collection for kids from Janie and Jack. Whether playing in the water and discovering how far they’ll go or finding their role on the island, it’s never been so easy or cute to dress as Moana or Maui… “you’re welcome!”

Lightyear Products

New Products Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear”

Disney recently revealed some of the new products arriving soon that are inspired by Lightyear. This week they’re highlighting four toys and collectibles that are sure to be a hit with fans.

Obi-Wan Wednesdays

Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 2 Round Up – "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Episodes 1 and 2

It’s another exciting week of reveals inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi with an assortment of toys and figures themed to the first two episodes of the series. Collectors will appreciate Hasbro’s Black Series offerings, while Funko fans have a new Pop! figure to be excited about. Finally, let your kids’ imaginations run wild with Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge kits from Hasbro.

Hasbro

Hasbro Reveals New Ms. Marvel Figure Ahead of Debut on Disney+

Kamala Khan is 16 years old, good at school, and bad at fitting in. But when she unexpectedly develops super-powers, she’ll learn that what makes her different makes her powerful. Celebrate the Marvel Universe with this Marvel Legends Series Disney+ Ms. Marvel figure.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Father's Day Gift Ideas From Kidrobot and NECA

Father's Day will be here before you know it and you may be trying to figure out the perfect gift. Kidrobot and NECA have some gifts that dad will love.

Entertainment Earth

Limited Edition "Lightyear" Loungefly Backpack Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to deliver a mini backpack pattern that’s out of this world! Themed to the upcoming Pixar feature Lightyear, this exclusive design features the famous Space Ranger and his robot cat companion Sox.

Coming Soon

Snow White Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney on June 14th

Snow White is the ninth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Steve Thompson. His design captures the strength and beauty of the character while emphasizing her regality and embracing her kindness. Snow White is dressed in a creamy satin gown featuring a large tulle skirt that flares out at the knee. Around her waist is a golden belt embellished with a heart and dagger icon that represents the Evil Queen.

Pick of the Day

