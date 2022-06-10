Marvel Must Haves Week 46 Round Up – “Ms. Marvel” Episode 1

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the forty-sixth week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is currently focusing on Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ready to dive into the series? Read Mack’s recap of Episode 1, and catch up on all the news about Ms. Marvel on our guide page. Plus, check out the other forty-five weeks of Marvel Must Haves for all of your merchandise needs!

Episode 1 – “Generation Why”

Meet Kamala Khan, a 16 year old Pakistani-American from Jersey City who LOVES the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel but definitely doesn’t love her controlling home life. She opens a box of junk from her grandmother and finds a weird bangle that gives her shocking powers.

Collectibles and Accessories

Hasbro Marvel Legends, Funko Pop! and Bleacher Creatures all offer their take on Ms. Marvel and we know that you’ll want to add each one to your collection!

Avengers 2022 Marvel Legends Ms. Marvel 6-Inch Action Figure

Clothing

As for clothing, fans can customize your Marvel wardrobe with new T-shirts and apparel from Amazon and Hot Topic.

Her Universe Marvel Ms. Marvel Hero Costume Dress | Hot Topic

Home and on the Go

Whether lounging at home or heading out for the day, you’ll love this Ms. Marvel inspired gear from Amazon.

Marvel Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan Mural Art Tote Bag

Marvel Ms Kamala Khan Patchwork Quilt Throw Pillow

More Marvel Fun:

Want more Marvel? Check out our Zzzax of Life podcast Moon Knight ! Ms. Marvel episodes start next week!

! episodes start next week! Join the conversation every Wednesday as Mack and Benji host a livestream discussion of the series during Marvel Time !