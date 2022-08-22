Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in September. This includes the relocated Disney+ Day on September 8th and lots of new premieres, including the Star Wars Rogue One spin-off Andor, Robert Zemeckis’ take on Pinocchio, James Cameron’s new Nat Geo series Super/Natural, and the long-awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia – September 2nd

"Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia" is a special in which the audience will have exclusive access to the behind the scenes of the series and on how the cast built their characters. Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno talk about their on-screen chemistry and the challenge Pipe faced when taking on a lead role in his first acting experience, meanwhile Christian Tappan talks about how he took on the challenge of playing “El Faraón”.

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances – September 8th

“Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances” is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, we’ll see them countdown to their most unforgettable performance – highlighting everything from the best Mirrorball-winning performances over the years, to iconic opening numbers, Emmy-winning dances, and unforgettable celebrity mishaps. It all leads up to season 31 premiering live only on Disney+. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder – September 8th

Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return – September 8th

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.

Pinocchio – September 8th

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Remembering – September 8th

Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in “Remembering”, an original short film by Emmy® Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The story follows a writer (played by Academy Award® winner Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes its on a journey through The World of Imagination. It is easy to lose touch with this world, but each of us can be inspired by it—if we just remember. With a first of its kind companion Augmented Reality app, Disney+ subscribers can interact with the story by scanning the TV at disney.com/Remembering to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room.

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) – September 8th

Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

Mija – September 16th

Disney Original Documentary’s Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened because it is their family’s hope for green cards and family reunification. Mija is a moving love letter to immigrants and their children. Director Isabel Castro’s intimate debut feature constructs an ethereal vision and dedication to the daughters that fight for their families, their dreams and themselves.

Hocus Pocus 2 – September 30th

The live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2″ is a haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

TV Shows

New Library Additions

Friday, September 2nd

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Wednesday, September 7th

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3-4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals

Thursday, September 8th – Disney+ Day

Friday, September 9th

United Sharks of America

Wednesday, September 14th

First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Friday, September 16th

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Wednesday, September 21st

Firebuds

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Friday, September 23rd

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Wednesday, September 28th

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Friday, September 30th

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps

Weekly Watch Guide

