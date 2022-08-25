Halloween Season Preview with Mack and Jeremiah

In Laughing Place’s latest livestream, Mack and Jeremiah provide a detailed look at the scary and frightening offerings coming to theme parks everywhere, including Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Parks, Knott's Scary Farm and more!

What’s Happening:

Join Mack and Jeremiah as they run through the line-up for Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood.

The duo share their ranking of their most anticipated houses on each coast, along with discussing each in-depth.

They also take a look at Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, as well as Knott’s Scary Farm.

Watch the full livestream below:

More Halloween Haunts: