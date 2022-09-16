Marvel Must Haves – “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 5

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and Marvel is currently focusing on the new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

Episode 5 “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans “

Well Titania is back and she’s trademarked the name “She-Hulk.” She’s suing Jen, but our girl will put up a good defense right? Meanwhile, Nikki and Pug find a designer who specializes in outfiting superheroes and task him with creating some new looks for Ms. Walters.

Collectibles

100% Soft delivers new limited edition emoji pins that collectors will adore, while Funko gives us a fantastic replication of Titania that brings some power and glam to your display case.

Jen Walters/She-Hulk Enamel Pin – 100% Soft

She-Hulk Winky Enamel Pin – 100% Soft

She-Hulk Titania Pop! Vinyl Figure

Clothing and Accessories

As long as Marvel keeps making shows and movies, your Marvel wardrobe will keep growing! Check out the newest She-Hulk T-shirt styles from Hot Topic.

Marvel She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Titania Hero Shot T-Shirt

Marvel She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Portrait T-Shirt – BLACK | Hot Topic

Marvel She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Jen Walters T-Shirt – BLACK | Hot Topic

