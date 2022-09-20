“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for September 20th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 93 – September 20th, 2022

Didn't catch our show live? No worries! Here's a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We start at shopDisney with the Disney One Family 2022 Pin Collection, then head over to Loungefly for the Mickey and Minnie Fall Statement collection. Robosen showcases a new Lightyear robot. Entertainment Earth gives us Jasmine and Sebastian exclusives, RSVLTS has new Coco shirts, and the Up Collection is coming to RockLove. For Marvel we have a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mini backpack as well as X-Men pins and action figures. Finally, we wrap up with Star Wars and the new Special Edition Ahsoka Tano doll…yes she has lightsabers!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

New Pins Featuring Disney Classics, Star Wars and More Debut for Disney One Family 2022 Pin Celebration

Whether you’ve been a long time pin collector or are helping the next generation form a love for Disney collectibles, shopDisney is here to help start or grow your pin obsession! Several new limited release designs for the Disney One Family 2022 Pin Celebration have just arrived and you won’t want to miss out on these display pieces.

Loungefly Celebrates Everything Fall with New Mickey and Minnie Collection Coming Soon

You don’t have to live near a pumpkin patch to start enjoying all the wonderful fun of fall. All you really need is a wardrobe update and Loungefly has some stylish selections that will put you in the charming and chilly mood.

Robosen Takes Your Pixar Collection to Infinity and Beyond with Buzz Lightyear Robot Inspired by "Lightyear"

If a Buzz Lightyear robot is the item missing from your collection, have we got some good news for you! Robosen, the leading innovator in the field of robotics, has teamed with Pixar for an unforgettable Buzz Lightyear collectible robot that will take your display to infinity and beyond.

Entertainment Earth Unveils Loungefly Exclusive Jasmine Cosplay Bags

Loungefly has once again teamed up with Entertainment Earth for some delightful exclusive designs, this time themed to Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin. Two new cosplay style mini backpacks feature the Princess in her purple and red outfits, looks that fans don’t often see outside of the film.

Music to Our Ears! "The Little Mermaid" Sebastian Funko Pop! Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

What could possibly be better than new Funko Pop! figures for your collection? How about exclusive Pop! figures you can’t get anywhere else? Entertainment Earth is home to several original Disney designs from Funko and the latest addition features Sebastian from The Little Mermaid.

RSVLTS Presents Second "Coco" Collection

Every year Disney and Pixar have more and more to celebrate and in 2022 one of the milestone anniversaries for the studio is Coco. Incredibly, the film has reached its fifth anniversary and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is commemorating the beloved story with a new collection of shirts.

Pixar x RockLove Up Collection Takes Off September 22nd

At long last, RockLove is bringing fans the highly anticipated Pixar Up Collection and we can hardly contain our excitement! Announced last fall, the Up Collection will make its debut on September 22nd.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Loungefly Mini Backpack Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

In a few months Marvel fans will get the chance to return to Wakanda for the next Black Panther adventure. But in the meantime, Entertainment Earth is celebrating the character with a new exclusive Loungefly mini backpack that’s available for pre-order.

X-Men Marvel Legends Figures and Collectible Pins Previewed at D23 Expo 2022 Arrive on shopDisney

Wolverine, Professor X, Mystique and the rest of the team are here in all their ‘90s animated glory for a new collection that’s full of nostalgia. The line (will soon) bring along a VHS print Fashion Tee, embroidered Xavier Baseball Cap and Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men Mystique figure.

Special Edition Ahsoka Tano Doll Now Available on shopDisney

With the Ahsoka series for Disney+ in production right now, it’s just a matter of time before we get to experience the former Jedi’s story in a live action format. But for now we can relive her adventures through the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. If that’s not enough, you can add Ahsoka to your Star Wars collection with a new special edition doll that’s perfect for play or display.

Sensational Seven Picks

Sleepy

Winnie The Pooh Socks – Heffalumps and Woozles – Rock 'Em Socks

Happy

Mickey Mouse Socks – Fireworks All-Over – Disney Socks – Rock 'Em Socks

Grumpy

Alligator Loki Socks – Alligator All-Over – Rock 'Em Socks – Marvel Sock

Dopey

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye Socks – Put A Bow On It Socks – Rock 'Em Socks

Sneezy

Encanto Socks – The Magic of Family – Rock 'Em Socks – Disney Collection

Bashful

Luca Socks – Sea Monsters All-Over – Rock 'Em Socks

Doc

Mickey Mouse Socks – Patriotic Pair (Blue) – Disney Socks – Rock 'Em Socks

Add to Your Shopping List

Commemorate EPCOT's 40th Anniversary with New Merchandise Collection Coming to shopDisney

Folks, we're just days away from the 40th anniversary of EPCOT. For four decades, Walt Disney World’s second gate has been entertaining guests and in celebration of this incredible milestone, shopDisney (and most likely the Disney parks) will be home to a collection of colorful new merchandise for fans both young and old to enjoy.

New Figment Collection is Coming Soon to shopDisney

“One little spark of inspiration is at the heart of all creation….” If reading those worlds makes you hear the ditty from Journey into Imagination, then I’m going to guess you’re a fan of Figment! And guess what? The EPCOT mascot is getting his own apparel collection on shopDisney.

Photos: Disney Springs September 2022 Merchandise Report

We recently took a walk around Disney Springs and spotted a whole bunch of new merchandise items all throughout the Walt Disney World shopping district. Disney Springs is currently celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the “Together We Are Magia” event, offering special food items at various restaurants.

TRON Lightcycle / Run MagicBand Now Available on shopDisney

Although TRON Lightcycle / Run won’t open at the Magic Kingdom until Spring 2023, a new MagicBand featuring the attraction has been released on shopDisney.

Photos: New "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Spider-Man" 60th Anniversary Pins Released at Disney Springs

On a recent visit to Disney Springs, we spotted an assortment of new pins themed to the Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as awesome designs inspired by the Spider-Man Beyond Amazing Collection.

Run Amuck This Halloween with "Hocus Pocus" Styles from Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly

In less than two weeks, Disney+ is bringing back the Sanderson Sisters for a sequel to the cult favorite Hocus Pocus. While you wait for the film to arrive, Loungefly has brewed up a few new Stitch Shoppe fashions inspired by the original movie that are to die for!

The Latest Disney Collaboration From Vera Bradley Now Available at Disney Springs

A new Disney and Vera Bradley series has arrived at Disney Springs! Fans of the fashion brand can celebrate the fall with Mickey and Minnie's Flirty Floral Collection that features cool jewel tones and fun flowers.

Marie, Toulouse, and Berlioz Featured on Charming "The Aristocats" Home Collection by Ann Shen

Now that the D23 Expo has concluded, fans have been treated to non-stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. One of the charming collections to debut at Expo, was designed by Ann Shen and inspired by the cute kittens of The Aristocats.

The Tesseract from Marvel's Infinity Stone Collection Comes to shopDisney

The power of the Infinity Stones is right at your fingertips and over the next six weeks you can possess them all! Now through October 19th, shopDisney will introduce a new Infinity Stone replica (and the item that housed it) each week ending with Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet—complete with all six stones.

