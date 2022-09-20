Entertainment Earth Unveils Loungefly Excluisve Jasmine Cosplay Bags

Is it time to update your Loungefly collection? We thought so, and fortunately, Entertainment Earth is home to some lovely exclusive designs that are available for pre-order. Fans of the animated classic Aladdin will love the latest offerings that feature the stunning Princess Jasmine.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Loungefly has once again teamed up with Entertainment Earth for some delightful exclusive designs, this time themed to Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin .

for some delightful exclusive designs, this time themed to Jasmine from Disney’s . Two new cosplay style mini backpacks feature the Princess in her purple and red outfits , looks that fans don’t often see outside of the film.

and , looks that fans don’t often see outside of the film. Both bags match the standard Loungefly mini backpack style with a zipper pouch on the front and pockets on the sides for extra storage.

Each bag includes a dimensional cutout of Jasmine’s smiling face attached in front of the main compartment. Speaking of the main compartment, a matching lining graces the inside showcasing Jasmine, the Sultan’s Palace, a flower and the Magic Carpet.

As for the back side, these bags offer a solid purple or red background decorated with Jasmine’s silhouette in a lighter or darker shade of the same color.

Fans will find both limited edition exclusives available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and they’re expected to ship in fall 2022.

and they’re expected to ship in fall 2022. The Jasmine Cosplay mini backpacks sell for $69.99. Links to the individual bags can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

