Marvel Must Haves – “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 6

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and Marvel is currently focusing on the new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

Ready to dive into the series? Read Mack’s recap of episode 6, and catch up on all the news about She-Hulk on our guide page. Plus, check out the other Marvel Must Haves collections for all of your merchandise needs!

Episode 6 “Just Jen”

This week Jen takes a break from lawyering to be a bridesmaid in her “friend” Lulu’s wedding! At the event, everyone steps all over her, her groomsman is a dog, Titania’s at the wedding, and Lulu’s begged Jen not to be She-Hulk? This isn’t going to be a fun weekend.

Accessories

Sure, you may not have super powers like Jen Walter, but you can give yourself little reminders to be strong. These accessories are the perfect way to power up your day and get your head back in the game.

Tervis Marvel She Hulk Triple Walled Insulated Tumbler

Marvel Avenger She-Hulk Jen Walters Women’s History Purple Throw Pillow

Marvel She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Icon Bracelet Set | Hot Topic

Clothing

As long as Marvel keeps making shows and movies, your Marvel wardrobe will keep growing! Check out the newest She-Hulk T-shirt styles from Hot Topic and BoxLunch.

Marvel She-Hulk Graffiti T-Shirt – BLUE | BoxLunch

Marvel She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Arm Flex Icon Girls Tank – BLUE | Hot Topic

Marvel She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Representative T-Shirt

Marvel She-Hulk: Attorney At Law SheHulk By Titania Girls Tank

Marvel She Hulk Is Love In The Air Hoodie | Hot Topic

Marvel She Hulk It's Good To Be Green T-Shirt – WHITE | Hot Topic

More Marvel Fun:

Want more Marvel? Check out our Zzzax of Life podcast

Join the conversation on YouTube as Mack and Benji host a livestream discussion during Marvel Time !