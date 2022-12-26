Photos: BoardWalk Deli Gingerbread Display at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Christmas Day may have come and gone, but the Walt Disney World Resort will continue to celebrate the holidays for a few more days. As an after Christmas treat, let’s take a look at the beautiful gingerbread display inside the lobby of Disney’s BoardWalk Inn.

While previously, the gingerbread display was themed to the BoardWalk Bakery, it has now been updated to reflect the new BoardWalk Deli, which opened earlier this year. Peeking inside, we can see a tiny Mickey and Minnie working away in the kitchen.

There’s even space for tiny patrons to take a seat!

The gingerbread display even has a small nod to the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

As with most of the gingerbread displays across the Resort, fun facts on the display are shared.

