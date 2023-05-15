Perfect Picnic Basket Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The popular Perfect Picnic Basket from Disneyland is now available at Walt Disney World, but with a slightly different function.

What’s Happening:

At Disneyland, the Perfect Picnic Basket was introduced during the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown, and comes complete with a variety of healthy snacks.

The same basket is now making its way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Disney Eats Instagram account announced that the basket is available as of today, May 15th, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The basket is inspired by the “Perfect Picnic” cartoon that guests are on their way to see while experiencing Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Take a look at the Disneyland version of the Perfect Picnic Basket in our previous post

