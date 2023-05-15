Perfect Picnic Basket Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The popular Perfect Picnic Basket from Disneyland is now available at Walt Disney World, but with a slightly different function.

What’s Happening:

  • At Disneyland, the Perfect Picnic Basket was introduced during the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown, and comes complete with a variety of healthy snacks.
  • The same basket is now making its way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, the Walt Disney World version will instead serve up popcorn.
  • The Disney Eats Instagram account announced that the basket is available as of today, May 15th, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning