Perfect Picnic Basket Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The popular Perfect Picnic Basket from Disneyland is now available at Walt Disney World, but with a slightly different function.
What’s Happening:
- At Disneyland, the Perfect Picnic Basket was introduced during the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown, and comes complete with a variety of healthy snacks.
- The same basket is now making its way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, the Walt Disney World version will instead serve up popcorn.
- The Disney Eats Instagram account announced that the basket is available as of today, May 15th, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The basket is inspired by the “Perfect Picnic” cartoon that guests are on their way to see while experiencing Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
- Take a look at the Disneyland version of the Perfect Picnic Basket in our previous post.
