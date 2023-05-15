Walt Disney World Announces V.I.PASSHOLDER Days Coming This June

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Walt Disney World will be celebrating its Annual Passholders this June with V.I.PASSHOLDER Days, featuring some limited-time offerings.

What’s Happening:

  • More details are expected in the coming weeks, but a few things have been previewed so far for V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.
  • Expect a new Passholder magnet, and with the words “imagination” and “sparks” used to tease it, you can bet it will feature Figment.
  • Passholders will have a limited-time, exclusive space to rest and cool off with dedicated seating (subject to availability).
  • Increased discounts on select merchandise and dining locations will be introduced, including select EPCOT International Flower and Garden Outdoor Kitchens. The exact percentage is yet to be revealed.
  • New Passholder exclusive treats will be available for purchase.
  • Lastly, two limited-time photo-ops will be available just for Passholders.
  • More details will be announced soon as V.I.PASSHOLDER Days gets ready to kick off in June.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning