Walt Disney World Announces V.I.PASSHOLDER Days Coming This June

Walt Disney World will be celebrating its Annual Passholders this June with V.I.PASSHOLDER Days, featuring some limited-time offerings.
What’s Happening:
- More details are expected in the coming weeks, but a few things have been previewed so far for V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.
- Expect a new Passholder magnet, and with the words “imagination” and “sparks” used to tease it, you can bet it will feature Figment.
- Passholders will have a limited-time, exclusive space to rest and cool off with dedicated seating (subject to availability).
- Increased discounts on select merchandise and dining locations will be introduced, including select EPCOT International Flower and Garden Outdoor Kitchens. The exact percentage is yet to be revealed.
- New Passholder exclusive treats will be available for purchase.
- Lastly, two limited-time photo-ops will be available just for Passholders.
- More details will be announced soon as V.I.PASSHOLDER Days gets ready to kick off in June.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The former Pixar Place area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, now known as Pixar Plaza, has reopened to guests.
- During a recent visit to Disney Springs, we noticed a variety of new Disney100 items available at the Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers shop.
- Disney has partnered with Coca-Cola to unveil new bottles featuring Disney100 branding, and we spotted them at Disney Springs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning