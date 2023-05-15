Walt Disney World Announces V.I.PASSHOLDER Days Coming This June

Walt Disney World will be celebrating its Annual Passholders this June with V.I.PASSHOLDER Days, featuring some limited-time offerings.

What’s Happening:

More details are expected in the coming weeks, but a few things have been previewed so far for V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.

Expect a new Passholder magnet, and with the words “imagination” and “sparks” used to tease it, you can bet it will feature Figment.

Passholders will have a limited-time, exclusive space to rest and cool off with dedicated seating (subject to availability).

Increased discounts on select merchandise and dining locations will be introduced, including select EPCOT

New Passholder exclusive treats will be available for purchase.

Lastly, two limited-time photo-ops will be available just for Passholders.

More details will be announced soon as V.I.PASSHOLDER Days gets ready to kick off in June.

