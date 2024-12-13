Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 209: Crimson Jack Will Get You High Tonight with Patrick Radecker
Date: December 13th, 2024 (recorded December 12th)
First-time guest (and Galactic Starcruiser superfan) Patrick Radecker joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the second episode of Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, entitled “Very Interesting, As An Astrogration Problem.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
