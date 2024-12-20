Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 211: All Hail King No-Head with Eric Goldman

Date: December 20th, 2024 (recorded December 19th)

First-time guest and fellow entertainment journalist Eric Goldman (from IGN, Fandom, Marvel.com, and now Laughing Place) joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the fourth episode of Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, entitled “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

